In the United States today, March 25: Official Live Report by USGS | Mix

In the United States, hurricanes and earthquakes, among other natural disasters, are reported, causing citizens to remain on constant alert. Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in this country; Mainly on the West Coast, that forces the population to put together a family emergency plan in case of any eventuality. The US Located on geological faults, one of them is San Andres. Alaska, California, Texas, Idaho, Nevada, Hawaii and other states have the highest number of earthquakes; That is why the world is aware of what is happening in this region, not only because of its importance, but because, surely, one or more of our relatives live in one of those states.

We also share the link of the official report United States Geological Survey (USGS) About the latest shock reported in USA. Supported with interactive maps, with detailed information such as earthquake time, magnitude and epicenter as well as affected areas The latest Earthquake and the SkyAlert warning system.

Tremors in the United States Today, March 25 Live: Where was the last earthquake?

It is worth mentioning that being aware of recent tremors in the United States is important given its history of large earthquakes, for example in San Francisco or Alaska. Below we provide you with safety measures by the USGS and competent authorities, which will allow citizens to know how to act in the event of an eventual earthquake episode.