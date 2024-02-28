King Harald of Norway, the oldest European sovereign, hospitalized in Malaysia

While on vacation in Malaysia, the 87-year-old monarch “fell ill,” the Norwegian Royal Palace said.

Norway’s King Harald, aged 87 and in frail health, was hospitalized in Malaysia while on vacation for an infection, Norway’s Royal Palace announced Tuesday. “His Majesty the King fell ill while on vacation in Malaysia and was hospitalized due to an infection.”Palace suggested, clarifying that it was “well followed” by Norwegian and Malaysian medical staff.

The oldest sovereign in office in Europe, King Harald, who travels on crutches, has had more health problems and sick leave in recent years: he underwent significant heart surgery and suffered from various respiratory problems and infections. In late January, he had to stop for several days due to a respiratory infection. On the throne for 33 years, the king blew out his 87th candle on February 21.

In late January, during his first public intervention since the surprise departure of his distant cousin, Queen Margrethe II, to Denmark in favor of his eldest son Frederik, he refused to abdicate. “I stick to what I have always said, which is that I took an oath to the Storting (Norwegian unicameral parliament, editor’s note) and it lasts for life.”, he said. In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, takes over the regency.