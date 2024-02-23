



Zoe Saldaña is on vacation with her husband of 11 years Marco Perego, 44, and their three sons, twins Cy and Bowie, nine, and Zayn, seven.

The Avatar actress, 45, shared a video clip on Instagram on Friday highlighting moments from their family trip.

The video opens with Zoe, looking like she’s just rolled out of bed, quickly cheering the parents on, and then a selfie of Zoe – who packed on the PDA at dinner in Malibu with her three-year-old son last month with her husband.

The Instagram post is set on Frank Ocean Lost and Zoe and her children on the point enjoying the sunrise on the beach and traveling by plane to their next destination.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned the post: ‘Lost, lost lost…. In the best places, with the best people. Always lost…. Amen,’ and added a string of emojis including a butterfly, sunflower, rainbow, lucky clover, star and clock.

It was truly a family vacation as the From Scratch star’s sisters Cicely Saldana and Mariel Saldana Nazario also appeared in Zoe’s video along with her nieces and nephews.

In October, the busy mom talked about the rewarding and challenging aspects of being a parent.

‘We’re here to set a very big tone for them about how to be in life, how to react, how to regulate, how to repair, how to heal, how to stand up for yourself,’ she told people.

‘So they will constantly be mirroring what you do, knowing that you are being observed all the time. It certainly makes you more mindful than you’ve ever been in your entire life.’

Zoe and her husband are also raising their three boys to respect and honor women and embrace their own feminine sides.

‘We are as strict on our boys as we are on the women. And boys are encouraged to be strong and suppress their emotions,’ she said.

‘And then once you’ve learned to do that for so long, you’re completely removed from your emotions,’ she added.

“We definitely accepted the assignments knowing that we were raising boys at a time when the women’s movement is so important,” Saldana added.

Zoe and Marco recently purchased a $17.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Zoe shared some pictures of her family on the plane

In his neighborhood are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Before moving north to Santa Barbara County, Zoe listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million, nearly double the $8.7 million she paid for it in 2016, per Zillow.

As of this writing, the 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is renting for $47,500 per month.

Not much information is available about his new Montecito except that it is a 10,000 square foot home with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms on five acres.