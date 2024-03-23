Valerie de Grafenried



Brussels

Hungarian sovereignist Viktor Orbán, the only European leader to maintain strained relations with the Kremlin, looked ahead to a summit that ended Friday in Brussels to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election. It’s hard not to see this as a provocation: aid to Ukraine was once again part D resistance of the summit. And, when it comes to Ukraine, Viktor Orbán has often acted as a disruptor during these massive protests. Once again, he, in his own way, “marked the occasion”.

