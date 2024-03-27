News

In Kiev, Macronist Valery Heyer puts Ukraine in the countryside

By Loris Boichot

Valery Heyer at the Ministry of Infrastructure in Kyiv on March 27, 2024.
informed – The leader of the centrist Renew group, the first head of the list to go there, is leading a delegation until Thursday. She expressed her “unwavering support” for the Ukrainians and called for “acceleration” of arms deliveries.

Special Envoy to Kyiv (Ukraine).

Near a pile of scrap metal, sheet metal and fallen walls, Valerie Heyer notes the damage. In this district of Kiev, Russian bombing destroyed an entire section of an art school on Monday. Stepping out of his imposing 4×4, a Ukrainian MEP approaches.

It is the painter Sergei Poyarkov, who studied here in the early 1980s. In the window frame with blown glass, you can still see the sketch hanging from the ceiling. “I am angry with these bastardsHe says this Wednesday, March 27, with misty eyes. We are grateful for the help of our collaborators, we strongly request it.» «We are here, we will bring you humanitarian and military aid», answers Valerie Heyer in English, in front of the camera.

The two-day visit to Ukraine was kept secret until the last moment, the leader of Rene’s Macronist MEPs came to tell her “unwavering support» To the residents. “We stand by them, as we…

