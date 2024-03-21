In Italy, Meloni and Salvini embrace and surprise parliament amid tense episode

TIZIANA FABI / AFP TIZIANA FABI / AFP Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, here in March 2023, are divided on many topics but showed their unity in Parliament on March 20, 2024.

International – Bury the hatchet, at least apparently. Far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her transport minister Matteo Salvini hugged each other during their reunion in parliament this Wednesday, March 20, as the executive gathers episodes of tension.

The embrace took place in the presence of Italian deputies, who also laughed. “Don’t overdo your preaching at home,” Italia Viva party MP Mauro Del Barba launched (centre left), the daily says. Corriera della Serra. “A kiss, a kiss!” »David Farron of the same party said.

It must be said that the absence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, in the Senate the day before also did not go unnoticed. Georgia Maloney was due to speak there in view of the upcoming European Council. La7 channel reports that officially, Matteo Salvini was already engaged elsewhere.

Disagreement about Putin

The excuse was well made, as tensions have risen in recent weeks between the head of Italy’s Fratelli party government and his far-right allies in the Northern League. The main topic of controversy: the war in Ukraine. Meloni supports Kiev, while Salvini is an admirer of Vladimir Putin.

Tensions crystallized with Matteo Salvini’s comments on the re-election of the Russian president on Sunday. While Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani declared on X that there was no election in Russia. Neither free nor regular »Matteo Salvini insisted on Monday: “ People who vote are always right. » After a while, the minister replied: “Foreign policy is decided by the foreign minister. »

This Wednesday, the executive therefore wants to show a united front. Seated next to each other in the Chamber of Deputies, Meloni, Tajani and Salvini are greeted, kissed, smiled and a few words are exchanged. During his speech, the Prime Minister then assured that there was no tension in the government. Only the coming days will show whether this is indeed the case.

