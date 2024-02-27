The Russian army captured the village of Severne near Avdivka

The Russian military claimed on Telegram that it had captured the village of Severny, very close to the town of Evdivka in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday February 27, against the backdrop of continuing its offensive in the area, where it claimed several successes. The Russian Defense Ministry also announced the destruction of Abrams tanks of Ukrainian forces in the region, the first such claim by Moscow since the delivery of these heavily armored vehicles by the United States. Follow our live stream.

According to Jordan Bardella, Emmanuel Macron is losing “his cool”. The President of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, reacted to Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Tuesday. “France’s role is to embody the path of balance. To raise the specter of our troops’ commitment to confront nuclear power is as grave an act as it is foolish. Day by day, Emmanuel Macron seems to be losing his cool.”Jordan Bardella said on the social network

Jean-Luc Melenchon opposes sending troops to Ukraine. The leader of La France Insomis responded to Emmanuel Macron on the social network X. “War against Russia would be madness”He estimated, judged “irresponsible” Proclamations by the Head of State. “Sending troops to Ukraine will make us belligerent. (…) This belligerent verbal escalation of nuclear power against another major nuclear power is already an irresponsible act”He wrote.

Ammunition purchases outside of Europe are considered. Some European countries, including France, favor the EU buying munitions produced outside Europe to further support Ukraine’s war effort, participants at an international conference in Paris said. This proposal, initiated by the Czech Republic, “Enjoys great support from several countries”Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala declared.