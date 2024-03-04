The UN says it has “clear and convincing information” about rape by Hamas

Gang rapes took place in “at least three locations”, including the Nova festival site, according to the UN report. OHAD ZWIGENBERG / AP

It exists “Reasonable Reasons to Believe” That the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7 were raped, as were some hostages held in Gaza, according to a UN report published on Monday, March 4, which cannot specify the number of these sexual violence.

While the United Nations was criticized for reacting too slowly to Israel’s accusation of rape and sexual violence against Hamas on 7 October, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in the Conflict, Pramila Patten, visited Israel and the West Bank, along with experts. For two and a half weeks in early February.

Based on the information collected “There is strong reason to believe from multiple, independent sources that conflict-related sexual violence occurred in several locations outside Gaza during the October 7 attack, including rape and meeting rape in at least three locations »Details of the report, including the Nova Festival website.

Despite calls for women victims of sexual violence to come forward and testify, none of them came forward. Mission members were able to speak with survivors and witnesses of the October 7 attack and members of the health services, and viewed 5,000 photos and fifty hours of footage of the attack.

On the other hand, they were able to talk to and collect some of the freed hostages “Clear and convincing information that some have suffered various forms of conflict-related sexual violence, including rape and sexual torture, as well as sexually cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”Pramila Patten told a press conference. “We have good reason to believe that such violence is still continuing.”, she added. The mission, given its short duration, did not get a chance to establish itself “prevalence” Sexual violence during the October 7 attacks.

Israel has recalled its ambassador from the UN

About 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza during an unprecedented attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from Agence France-Presse. Based on official Israeli data. According to Israeli authorities, 130 hostages are still in Gaza, 31 of whom are believed to be dead. About 100 others were released along with 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during the November ceasefire.

Even before the release of the report, which was scheduled for Monday, Israel’s foreign minister accused the UN of “To ignore a serious report”, announced the recall of its ambassador to the UN for consultation.

In this context, the report calls out the Israeli authorities “Access Permission” A mission of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Palestinian Territories, to undertake “Thorough investigation of all allegations of infringement, and supplemental and in-depth” Results of this mission by Pramila Patten.

Among such difficulties, the report specifically mentions “Lack of confidence among survivors of the October 7 attacks and hostage families in national and international institutions, including the UN”.as well “Absence of complete forensic evidence”.

“The true extent of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks (…) may take months or even years to emerge, and may never be truly known”Report Conclusion.

