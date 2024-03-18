In Gaza, hunger at unprecedented levels, UN warns of imminent famine

Mohamed Abed/AFP Mohamed Abed/AFP A refugee camp in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on March 17, 2024.

GAZA – There is more urgency than ever in Gaza. One in two residents in the Palestinian enclave is experiencing a catastrophic food situation, particularly in the north where famine will hit by May in the absence of action. “urgent”.

Over 1.1 million face Gaza “Cataclysmic Hunger Situation”near starvation, “The highest number ever recorded” by the UN, which is based on the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework (IPC) report published this Monday, March 18.

In the latest IPC report issued in December, the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) called drought “possible” By late May in the northern Gaza Strip. They now believe it will “Anytime between now and May” If nothing is done to stop it.

The discovery is particularly important for residents of the northern Gaza Strip. “Without changes in access to humanitarian aid, famine looms”FAO’s Deputy Director General, Berth Bechdol, warned in an interview with AFP. “It’s possible that it’s already rampant in the north, but we haven’t been able to verify that yet.”Because of the lack of access to the respective regions, she notes.

The IPC criteria for declaring a drought is not technically there but has already been met “Gaza residents are dying of starvation”, WFP’s Executive Director, Cindy McCann, warned in a press release. WFP estimates that in the north of the region, one in three children suffers from malnutrition and “Acute Malnutrition Among Children Under Five Rising at Record Pace”.

Additionally, the head of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, told reporters in Cairo that he “Planning to go to Rafah” This Monday through the border post between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, but remained “Learned that (his) entry is not authorized”. On X, he clarified that “Israeli authorities” He “denied” Entry into Gaza. Contacted by AFP, Israeli authorities declined to comment.

It is necessary to bring to Gaza” At least 300 trucks per day »

Destruction in the Gaza Strip is rampant and humanitarian aid is arriving in dribs and drabs. According to NGO Oxfam, 2,874 trucks entered the region in February, ie. “Only 20% of Daily Allowance” Those who entered there before October 7.

It still exists, according to the WFP. “A Narrow Window” To prevent starvation. for that, “We need immediate and unrestricted access to the north. If we wait until the famine is declared, it will be too late, thousands of people will have died.”According to Cindy McCain.

a “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire” will allow faster “To bring enough food, medicine and drinking water” To avoid famine in the areas, says Berth Bechdol, but the end of hostilities “Doesn’t seem likely in coming days or weeks”.

According to WFP, to ensure basic food needs, it will be necessary to bring in Gaza. At least 300 trucks per day », particularly in the north, where it has only been able to transport nine aid convoys since the beginning of the year. The last 18 trucks of food aid were delivered to Gaza City on Sunday evening.

In an effort to deliver more aid, airdrops of food were carried out and the international community began delivering supplies by sea.

But according to Berth Bechdol, this maritime humanitarian corridor opened from Cyprus, the EU country closest to the Gaza Strip, does not change the situation. Both airdrops and delivery by sea “is more symbolic than actual healing”she emphasizes.

