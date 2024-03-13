Ariel Henry, the downfall of a prime minister in a perpetual search for legitimacy

Pressed from all sides, the Haitian head of government resigned, unable to end the security chaos affecting his country. He ended his mandate without ever fulfilling his main commitment: to hold free elections as soon as possible in 2021 to lift Haiti out of the political recession triggered by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Ariel’s fall marks the end of Henry’s chaotic reign, one of the longestHaiti Known since the 1990s. Ariel Henri, 74, first made a name for herself in Haiti during her professional career as a neurologist, after studying medicine in France.

Head of the neurosurgery department of one of Haiti’s most famous private hospitals, teaching at the state universities of the capital Port-au-Prince, he entered politics only late. In January 2015, the head of state, Michel Martelly, appointed him Minister of the Interior, a position he held for less than eight months. After changing heads of government in September 2015, he held the portfolio of social affairs and labor for six months before leaving the political scene for more than five years.

A political earthquake struck on July 5, 2021, when he was appointed as the Prime Minister. The assassination two days later of the President of the Republic, Jovenel Moise, left him in charge of a fractured country. criminal groups And poorer than ever. The attack throws the country, already fragile, into complete confusion. Ariel Henry did not even have time to officially take office. After two weeks of obscurity and pressure from foreign embassies, he was finally installed at the head of a government suffering from a loss of legitimacy.

Distrust of him after the assassination of Jovenel Moise

An investigation into the assassination of the President will increase distrust in him. On the night of the murder, Ariel Henry had several telephone conversations with one of the prime suspects. And in early 2022, a recording judge was convicted Ariel Henry for planning and financing the attack It is broadcast by the American channel CNN. Faced with these allegations, the Prime Minister was a “ A voice orchestrated nationally and internationally “, and condemns ” Diversion ” If he had not denied the exchange with Joseph Félix Badiou, the geographical location would have been determined two hours after the murder in the district where the residence of Jovenel Moise is located, Ariel Henry explains that it is difficult for him to remember everyone’s name. Who called him And the nature of his conversation that day.

While taking official office in Port-au-Prince, he promised, after a minute’s silence, to work to restore consensus and order to hold elections as demanded by the population and community. International. This promise will never be kept within two and a half years. And the distrust of him, which had quickly established itself among the Haitian population, turned to hatred when he once again announced a fictitious election for August 2025.

Labeled an illegal leader

While civil society and a section of the political opposition struggle to agree to an alternative offer, the prime minister has retained control of the state, facing recurring crises that have rocked the country without yielding much results. Long before the death of President Jovenel Moise, gangs had increased their control over the country. Controlling a large part of Port-au-Prince, he prevents access to the prime minister’s office: he organizes Ariel Henri ministerial meetings and conferences from his official residence.

On January 1, 2022, he was forced to flee Under bursts of gunfire National Day Ceremony, held in Gonaives town. this ” attempted murder », which he firmly condemns, does not prevent Ariel Henry from maintaining his political program, similar to that of the late Jovenel Moise, namely the organization of elections and the adoption of a new constitution.

Haiti begins with a popular and unopposed prime minister, the fourth transitional regime in the history of its young democracy, born in 1986 after the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship.

The label of a leader who has never been elected, illegitimate and reluctant to relinquish power will follow him on every tour, leading to earlier this year. Huge appearancesIncreased security organized by gangs is associated with instability.

” Both are sure glad to see Ariel Henry, who was legit, incompetent and unable to accept the challenge, throw in the towel. », estimates geographer Jean-Marie Théodat, director of the Institute of Geography at Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne University. ” At the same time, I am very worried because he came under the action of bandits. And these bandits will think they have won. And they may be tempted to go further », he adds.

The hope of Mutual agreement »

Ultimately it is the current crisis that hastened his downfall, as gangs have extended their grip on Port-au-Prince, forming alliances with the declared aim of toppling the prime minister, who was supposed to step down in early February. Criminal gangs attack police stations, the capital’s airport and prisons, freeing thousands of detainees. A few days ago, a coalition of armed groups led by ex-police officer-turned-gang leader, Jimmy Charizier, had in fact mentioned the threat of civil war and ” Genocide », In the event of Ariel Henry’s return to Haitian territory.

His last political act included traveling to Kenya in hopes of signing a “reciprocity agreement” allowing the deployment of a multinational security support mission to Haiti. This contingent of one thousand Kenyan police officers is supposed to support the Haitian National Police in restoring order in the face of severe security unrest experienced by the country.

His plane, which was prevented from landing in Haiti, eventually took him to the US island of Puerto Rico, where he announced his resignation on Monday. The United States, which had been pushing with other countries for a political transition in Haiti, said it was welcome on its soil if it wanted to stay.

