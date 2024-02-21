In Flares, he solicits nude photos from minors he meets on Fortnite

See my news

The Criminal Court D’Argenton (Orne) is sentenced this Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a resident of Fleurs. A year in jail.

Now she is 25 years old Exchange with minors Her nude photos and videos, masturbation And asked them to do so.

Meetings were held on fortnights

On September 16, 2020, a mother will express her intention to file a complaint. She would explain that she was Fascinated by change The behavior of her 14-year-old son.

He would and would withdraw into himself became more aggressive. He spends all his time locked in his room on the phone.

So she decides to search her son’s phone and finds communications with a certain Jeremy, whom she calls “Dad”, and his best friend who she knows. This Jeremy asks his son to help When he masturbatesSending her nude photos of herself in exchange for a “pass” to the video game Fortnite.

He offers her his credentials for a pornographic site

Exploited messages between the man and the teenager show that he even asked her out His Instagram handle, which allows him to interfere with her conversation. It will go so far as to offer its identifiers Its a premium account from a pornographic site.

Kishore will mention A relationship that was born through video games. This Jeremy first had the status of a brother in heart before an older brother and then finally as a “daddy”.

He may have sent photos of himself, but in his underwear. The sex photos he may have sent Copied from the internet.

He admits that he put his best friend in touch with this guy so that he too could benefit from his money. He would have received €60 for the games themselves.

His best friend will never get the money. He wanted photos of himself but not naked.

Exploring relationships with other minors

Will be placed in police custody, the man will Identify all the facts. Exploiting his telephone would reveal other relationships with minors and Photos of his erect penis.

Among them, one born in 2005 will be identified. He would say they did outing together, That they used to call each other a lot due to imprisonment.

He will also give him gifts, send photos of his erect penis, Her nude photos. He sent her nude photos and videos of her masturbating in return.

I don’t understand why I came to this point. All this is not what I was, what I am. I am ashamed. the accused

He got hit, someone urinated on him

Even today, he admits, he doesn’t know how he got there. He wants to turn the page and move on with his projects.

victim of School bullying in middle and high school, he admits that he was urinated on and beaten. He even went so far as to mutilate himself.

It will be presented by a specialist psychiatrist A dangerous person with masochistic tendencies With the risks of repetition.

“Why young teenagers? », asks the court.

I have been put down many times. Older people always look down on me. A minor would not judge me, but I had no question of having a relationship with minors. the accused

Real desire to get photos of naked minors

“Do you have any sexual attraction to minors? », continues the public prosecutor. Respondent’s response: “No, not at all”.

The public prosecutor insisted that the defendant had not done so There was not a single word for his victimss, not a single word of apology, during all discussions, he talked only about himself.

A process that is always consistent with a genuine desire to obtain photos of naked minors.

It needs, in repression, One year sentence Imprisonment, without adjustment, taking into account the seriousness of the facts, socio-judicial supervision for three years Care orderProhibition of employment in relation to minors for five years in addition to registration with FIJAIS (Automated Judicial File for Offenders of Sexual or Violent Offences).

The accused was eventually found guilty. The court, in suppression, will comply with the requests of the public prosecutor. He has to pay a sum of €500 to the civil party.

