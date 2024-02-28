“I’ll just quit LoL,” this player steals two main objectives in the space of 30 seconds

When we play League of Legends, we always feel proud when we make the best moves. A pentacle, a miraculous escape, a well thought out counterplay. Actions that bring us joy, except when it’s the opposing team that does them. This jungler must have had a bad time after the enemy ADC stole two objectives from under his nose…

Two failed strikes…

Unfortunately junglers are the players with the most pressure on their shoulders. Many people feel that when they get stuck in their lane and they don’t come to help them, they miss an objective, or even that they don’t push the team enough. Everyone has already read at least once in the chat at the end of the game “Gee, jungle def.” A toxic behavior that we can only condemn, and we hope this player did not have to deal with it.

In a clip shared on Reddit, the Red Team can be seen trying to protect the Ocean Dragon, Opponent Ezreal launched his final, and stole it at the last second. First disappointment, soon to be followed by another. Thirty seconds later, when the red team once again tries to take the objective, this time Nashor, ours Ezreal strikes again, and achieves his second steal. A hard blow for the red team, who will lose the game after dominating the opening game.

A joyful community

If we hope that the red team’s jungler isn’t too fired up by his teammates (which doesn’t seem to be the case when watching the in-game chat, which doesn’t sound passionate), the community, on the other hand, was overjoyed by this unlikely double steal as we Can read in the comments;.

“Thanks for the lashes.”

“It’s every Ezreal player’s dream with its global ultimate.”

“If I was an enemy jungler, I’d quit LoL immediately. 1 steal is terrible but 2???”

“Uninstall the game and call your ex-girlfriend after this.”

Let’s hope that in his next games, he will be more effective on his smile, because it was probably these two steals that cost him the game.