Delivering assistance to the center of concern; UNRWA staff killed

Food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024. Mohamed Salem / Reuters

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Wednesday the death of one of its staff in a bomb blast at a warehouse in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, as the international community seeks to diversify delivery routes for humanitarian aid. In an enclave threatened by drought.

“At least one UNRWA worker was killed and twenty-two others injured in an Israeli strike on a food distribution center in eastern Rafah”., announced the agency in a press release. The Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, for its part, reported four deaths. “bomb blast” From the warehouse.

Since the start of the war, at least 165 members of the UN agency have been killed and more than 140 of its centers, including several schools, have been affected, the agency recalled in a press release.

“Today’s attack on one of the few remaining UNRWA distribution centers still operating in the Gaza Strip comes at a time when malnutrition, and even famine in some areas, is spreading”.A press release condemns the institute’s director, Philippe Lazzarini. “Every day, we give our contact details to the conflicting parties. The Israeli military received the coordinates, including those of the center, yesterday (Tuesday) »He adds.

The Israeli army, for its part, claims to have “A terrorist killed” The name is Mohammed Abu Hasna of Hamas, whose name appears on the list of victims established by the Ministry of Health. “Hasna was a combat support officer in the military wing of Hamas. He was also involved (diversion) Humanitarian aid and its distribution to Hamas terrorists »writes Lashkar in a press release.

More children were killed “in four months” UNRWA says that in the Gaza Strip more than four years of war worldwide

More children have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the four-month war with Israel than in four years of conflicts around the world, the head of a UN agency recently fumed, at X, judging the numbers. “vertigo” According to the organization, 12,193 minors were killed in conflict worldwide between 2019 and 2022. According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 12,300 children died there between October and the end of February.

According to the ministry, in twenty-four hours, at least 88 people were killed in Israeli bombardment, which particularly affected the south of the Gaza Strip, devastated and besieged by Israel since October 9. In the sixth month of the war, which began with a bloody attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, he said, the death toll is 31,272, mostly civilians, and the UN fears. “Widespread Famine”.

Antony Blinken says protecting civilians must be the “number one priority”.

“We expect the Israeli government to prioritize this issue. Protecting civilians, getting people the help they need, should be the number one priority, even as they do what is necessary to protect the country and counter the threat posed by Hamas.”American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the press.

With no ceasefire on the horizon and while aid is arriving only in trickle by land under Israeli control, many countries as well as the European Union (EU) have decided to transport it by sea and air.

The first boat loaded with 200 tons of food left the Cypriot port of Larnaca for Gaza on Tuesday using a corridor established by the EU and several countries. According to the VesselFinder website, the boat, owned by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, which operates at very low speed, was about 260 kilometers from Gaza on Wednesday.

Cyprus, about 370 kilometers from the Palestinian Territory, announced that another shipment, “much more important”, was in preparation. Four American military boats also left the United States with about a hundred soldiers and equipment needed to build piers and bays in Gaza. The journey will take about thirty days and the installation will be ready “within sixty days”According to American authorities.

Amnesty International condemns the impotence of the international community

is a project “A sign of the powerlessness and weakness of the international community”Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, judges during a press conference in Madrid on Wednesday. “International community must be ready to hold Israel accountable”she said.

For nearly ten days, several Arab and Western countries, including the United States, have been dropping food and medical aid daily, especially in the north, where the situation is particularly dire, but these means cannot replace the land route. , the UN estimates. .

“When we study alternative routes to deliver aid, by sea or by air, we must remember that we must do so because the normal land route is closed and starving the population is being used as a weapon of war »The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said.

At least 27 people, mostly children, have died of malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip, which has been subject to an Israeli blockade since Hamas’s 2007 takeover of the territory, according to Hamas’ health ministry.

The Israeli army announced that “Pilot Project” That allowed the unprecedented entry of six aid trucks from the World Food Program (WFP) into the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, but WFP estimates that 300 are needed per day to meet the needs of the 2.4 million residents.

Since the start of the war, aid has entered Gaza through two terminals on Israel’s southern border. Despite international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to continue his offensive against Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the EU and the United States.

Killing of Hamas member in Lebanon

“Israel will win this war, whatever the cost. And, to win it, Israel must destroy the last battalion of Hamas in Rafah.”Where there is a crowd of 1.5 million Palestinians, most of whom are displaced, he reiterated.

Faced with Nayak’s ferocity, the mediator countries – the United States, Qatar, Egypt – have been unable to secure a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages, which was hoped for during Ramadan, which began this year. “We are not close to an agreement”Qatar said.

On the Israeli-Lebanese border, there is no respite from the violence either. On Wednesday, Hamas announced the death of a member of its armed wing, Hadi Mustafa, and another person in an attack attributed to Israel on a car in southern Lebanon. Two suspected members of Hamas’s armed wing were also killed Wednesday morning during an Israeli raid in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, according to corroborating sources.

