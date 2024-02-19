After a year of effort and more than 1000 attempts, this Alden Ring player finally managed to finish the game with super hard mode.

Alden Ring was released in 2022, but some players are still passionately tackling the challenges.

“It finally happened“, congratulates Lilagi on his X account (ex-Twitter); After more than 1,000 attempts, the popular speedrunner completes the demanding Alden Ring without taking a single hit. and facing random enemies and bosses. A formidable challenge whose triumph was apparently broadcast on video (below). Last year, the veteran was already making headlines for completing the FromSoftware title in just 6 minutes and 59 seconds. This time, the stakes are even more formidable as LilAggy has to avoid even the slightest blow from enemies and traps.. There was still one small exception: the Blood Lord, Mohag’s “Nihil” attack, which is unfortunately inevitable.

As mentioned before, the run was random, which was enough to increase the pressure at every moment when Lilagi could expect any boss to appear at any time, even the most formidable. Even for harvestables, the man had to trust his luck, which did not smile on him as he claimed he had tried again. Over 1000 times before emerging victorious from a game lasting over four hours. The streamer chose to play with a magic-focused build to avoid hits as best as possible and gain enough distance when necessary.

Clearly, the Alden Ring community still manages to share great content with us on the flagship game. Just a few days ago, an artist on the internet named Artyz Artifacts decided to document his epic journey in an absolutely exquisite sketchbook. He then laid it all out in the first YouTube video of over 45 minutes that we share with you in this article.

New stuff for the Elden ring

According to the latest rumors, Alden Ring should soon be entitled to a new version, released in 2022. “While Alden Ring was designed as a premium game, Tencent wanted a free, open-world game with in-app purchases with gecha mechanics like Genshin Impact,” says Josh Yeh, the journalist behind the game. ‘Reuters article. So it should be a free-to-play mobile game inspired by the success of Gansin Impact. At the same time, FromSoftware announced an expansion for its game called Shadow of the Erdtree last year. News should reach us soon. Indeed, the parent company published a financial statement that reads: “We are currently working hard on the development of the Alden Ring DLC, but we have not announced a release date at this time”, and to add that the company plans to to increase its profitability (through the DLC in question) in the “medium or long-term” window.