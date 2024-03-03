Ikea releases a new ceiling light that costs 0 euros in electricity – Tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale a new solar ceiling light perfect for your exterior at a price that beats all the competition!

In its catalog, Ikea does not hesitate to put on sale products that are more useful than each other for your interior, but also for your exterior. And at least we can say that it is The firm has the right lamps for your terrace.

Ikea launches the perfect outdoor product

Ikea has decided to put on sale a new lamp of the SOLVINDEN model. The latter is the right choice if you are looking for a lamp that can illuminate the outdoors or even explore the outdoors in an ecological and elegant way.

And for good reason, it’s a new LED lamp that works with the sun’s energy. Therefore, it does not need to be connected to an outlet. With its oval design and coral pattern, it Brings a nautical and summery touch to your exterior.

Its white color goes well with all styles of decoration and creates a relaxing and harmonious atmosphere. If you want, you can also place this product in your interior. Either way, it will be the center of attention.

As mentioned earlier, one of the main features of this Ikea model is that it works using solar energy. And this is a very important point to consider because it will always be illuminated at night.

Thanks to a small integrated solar panel, it is A lamp that charges during the day And turns on automatically as night falls. So you won’t have any trouble installing it wherever you want.

The perfect product for your exterior

This lamp, sold by Ikea, also uses long-lasting LED bulbs. Thus, they provide efficient and quality lighting. It is also a durable model. And for good reason, this lamp is Made from recycled PET bottles.

You can create different atmospheres with this lamp. And decorate your spaces according to your style and personal preferences. You can combine colors, patterns and sizes to achieve a unique and individual visual effect.

Likewise, its oval design makes it ideal for placing on the ceiling. which allows for an even distribution of light in the spaces in which you decide to place it. It is a model that offers comfort and ease of use.

You won’t have to worry about turning it on or off. And for good reason, it turns on and off automatically. So this will always give you Warm and comfortable ambient lighting Without worrying about energy consumption.

Its installation is very simple and easy. Additionally, Ikea has specified that this lamp emits decorative light. The brand also added: “Solar cells convert sunlight into energy. No electrical connection required » .

A product costing less than 10 euros

This lamp placed on sale by Ikea is also very easy to clean. In fact, you only need to take care of it by using a damp cloth. But that’s not all. The icon provided more information.

She suggested: “For optimal performance, clean solar panels regularly to remove dust and dirt deposits” . The company also revealed its product specifications.

Ikea specified that this lamp has a total height of 60 cm and a diameter of 33 cm. Moreover, it is a lamp that you can get at a very affordable price.

In fact, this is the product Available for only 9.99 euros. To buy it, you have to go to the brand’s website or physical stores.