Ikea launches 3 best very comfortable and very elegant poufs – Tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale the best beanbags that are comfortable and perfect to complete your living room decor!

Living room decoration is very important. You have to find the right furniture, but also decorative items that will give Suitable for your room. Ikea knows this well. It is for this reason that the firm has announced the best beanbags.

Ikea unveils its range of poufs

After a long day at work, sometimes all you want to do is sit down. And relax with a book or series. On the other hand, this becomes impossible if you don’t have the right tools.

It is for this reason that Ikea has decided to focus on a wide range of comfortable beanbags that think about your comfort. And this, while remaining Stylish to match your living room decor.

It is an accessory that can provide you with a relaxing space in which you can relax at any time of the day. In addition, it takes up very little space and can be placed wherever you want due to its lightness.

In the company’s catalog, it is possible to find a pouf of the LURVIG model. This Ikea pouf is an ideal option for relaxing while watching your cell phone, television or book.

Thanks to the 100% polyester material, it remains comfortable both inside and outside. Its classic design conforms to your body. With a soft, yet elegant light gray color, this A pouf fits perfectly with any kind of aesthetic.

It is one of the best options that can be found in the Ikea catalogue. In addition, you can find it at a low price of 29.99 euros. One thing is for sure, it’s a very good deal.

Another option that appeals to customers

The Swedish brand also unveiled its SANDARED pouf. It stands out not only for its design, but also for its polyurethane foam interior. which makes it A very hard surface, like an armchair.

However, this hardness gives you a sturdy seat that, apart from being the ideal complement for relaxing after a long day at work, is also suitable for performing other tasks.

In fact, you can use it, for example, as a footrest. It’s a pouf that fits aesthetically with almost any decor. And for good reason, it has a gorgeous beige color.

Available at a price of 49.99 euros, You can find it on the Ikea website or in physical stores. Again, this is a perfect option if you’re looking for an ottoman.

A pouf with an elegant design

Finally, Ikea unveiled its GRUNDSJÖ model. This pouf has a cylindrical design. It gives you a firm posture with which you can rest your body and your back As if it were a small stool.

It has a design that prefers the shape of a traditional seat rather than an ottoman. And besides its shape, it also has a very resistant coating. As well as a solid wood structure.

Like the previous model, you can use this pouf as a footrest at the end of your sofa, for example. You can find it in two colors. Like beige or even brown. It all depends on your taste.

Available at a price of 129 euros, this is another option offered by Ikea that has been unanimously praised by many customers. were enticed by the latter The design and quality of this product !