Ikea has the perfect piece of furniture to save space in children’s bedrooms – the tuxboard

Ikea has the perfect accessory to save space and add storage to kids’ bedrooms. Don’t miss this must have!

Looking for it Bunk bed Both functional and trendy for your children’s bedroom? Take a look at this very practical Ikea module to save space and add a beautiful industrial style to your little ones space! All at a great price!

Ikea appeals to the whole family with its products

Ikea is the ideal shopping destination to stock up Good decorating tips. Indeed, the brand has a wide selection of affordable products for all rooms in the home.

Brand teams have a very specific objective: to make their customers’ lives easier with innovative products. Then they imagine ultra-trendy solutions to organize any space.

Ikea leaves no stone unturned to stay on top of sales. Indeed, the Swedish furniture brand is interested in many areas and offers items for all members of the family.

From furniture, home appliances, pet accessories and even home linens… the Swedish giant has everything you need to meet your needs.

The brand is also a leader in the children’s furniture market. It owes its colorful and original universe to the little ones.

A 2 in 1 bunk bed

Among its bestsellers, Ikea caused a simultaneous sensation Bunk beds for children. This is a toughening bed that already has many fans around the world.

This bunk bed has many advantages. First of all, it provides safe and comfortable sleep for children. It allows you to install 2 90 x 200 mattresses without taking up space in the bedroom.

This module is ideal for Get some land In the smallest room. Kids can enjoy real beds while still having space to play their favorite games. Not bad, right?

Ikea offers a solid and safe structure for small children. Her bed has a small ladder to get to the top bunk. It also has a large panel to prevent falls.

On the design side, Ikea is reminiscent of a gray steel finish Industrial furniture. Its toughening bed has calm and refined lines. This module can therefore be integrated into any decor style.

This bunk bed is suitable for all children aged 6 and above. It provides a nice cozy nest for little ones who like to sleep high up or snuggle up in the lower bunk.

A must have for less than 140 euros

Ikea has found the perfect solution for all large families. With this bed, siblings can enjoy their own space even when sharing a room.

The tufting bed is also incredible Versatility. Its simple design allows you to create a tailor-made decor for all children’s rooms. This is why the module is breaking sales records!

This is an Ikea product Top seller For a few months. It’s a real must have in the kids department. And its price may have something to do with it!

If you are looking for a cheap bunk bed, know that this reference is only available for 139 euros At Ikea. This is the lowest price in the market.

Ikea also offers a wide selection of pillows, duvets and pillows to complete this bed. Something to please your kids even on a small budget.