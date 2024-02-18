Where to find fossils of the past in skulls and bones

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones game has several contracts for players. However, Relics of the Past is most memorable because of its difficulty. Here’s all the information you need to help you solve this mystery.

Agreements in skull and bones can be very different, and knowing how to complete one does not necessarily provide information for the other. Some are important to the main campaign, while others are side missions that provide nice bonuses or loot.

Likewise, the rewards they offer and the methods to complete them are extremely varied. Some are worth pursuing before others and fortunately Relics of the Past is one of them.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Here’s what you need to know to get and complete Relics of the Past in the game.

Where to find remnants of past covenants

Head to the Pirate Outpost in Vorona Falls to pick up a Relic of the Past Covenant in Skull and Bones. This should be one of the first locations you go to as a player and can be found west of Sainte-Anne.

Ubisoft

From there, talk to the Sea People Merchant, and he’ll give you a treasure map.

The Sea People’s Treasure Map contains a statement that reads:

Sign up for free at Dexerto and receive: See fewer ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV & Movie & Tech Deals

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

” At Fort Lewis, off the coast of Tenina, Red Island, our camp was attacked by Fara, and our brothers and sisters returned to sea. We left our belongings there, including the remains, fearing another attack. »

The location is obvious from this description and all you have to do is sail south along the Tenina coast and then on to Fort Louis.

Ubisoft

When you arrive, the game should display a pop-up letting you know that you are in the correct location. When you disembark, leave the head immediately on the beach. You will then come to two crosses planted in the sand. The prompt will allow you to dig and collect the required contract item.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

From there, you just need to go to the trading village of Baie de la Palisades.

Ubisoft

Return the remains of the sea people and claim your rewards.

For more content and guides, check out our Skull and Bones section.