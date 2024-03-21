Iggy Azalea won’t finish her next album and hints she’s quitting music

Iggy Azalea has announced that she no longer plans to finish her next album and instead wants to focus on “design and creative direction.”

The 33-year-old Australian rapper released his debut studio album The New Classic in 2014, which included the chart-topping single “Fancy”.

She garnered billions of streams during an acclaimed career that saw her nominated for four Grammy Awards.

However, in A Long post on X/TwitterAzalea suggested that her time as a musician might be coming to an end.

“I’ve always been someone who enjoys being creative and seeing my ideas come to life,” she wrote. “For a long time I used music to communicate my big crazy ideas to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I always laugh about because I’ll never be bullied by anything!

She continued: “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I’m more passionate about design and creative direction than I am about songwriting. No shock to many of you reading that. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, I spend a lot more time on that part of things… because I trust it the most.

“That’s why I want to tell you that I’m not going to finish my album. It was put on hold for a few months while I was directing a different project and I actually don’t feel like going back to it. I feel really happy and energetic in my daily life when my mind is focused on it and so I want to stick to what is undeniably best for me.

Azalea signed off by writing: “Can’t wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in making and hope you see my quirkiness and humor in everything I touch! I know this might sound a little deflated to some fans – I’m sorry to disappoint you. But, it’s more important that I don’t let myself down. I hope you understand. Talk to you soon! I Love You”.

Last year, Azalea revealed how much money she makes from her OnlyFans account.

The musician joined the platform to promote his “biggest project yet,” titled “Hotter Than Hell.”

“Hotter Than Hell” is a year-long undertaking that includes “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch and all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hotter-as-hell things,” Azalea said on Instagram at the launch.