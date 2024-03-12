JVTech News Bad news for those looking to replace their smartphones: Google plans to significantly increase the price of its next cheap smartphone, the Pixel 8a

It should come as no surprise to anyone, after Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google should announce and release the cheapest version of its series, i.e. Pixel 8a. But some rumors suggest that in terms of price, its weight will increase …

After the Pixel 7a, will the Pixel 8a also be the must-have mid-range smartphone?

But when will Google’s Pixel 8a be released? This is the question that burns the lips of many fans of the brand who are waiting to know if they can once again achieve what should be one of the best quality-price ratios on the market. As a reminder, the Pixel 7a was unveiled on May 10, 2023 during Google I/O and released immediately after. In all likelihood, the same will be the case this year, although the date of Google I/O 2024 is not yet officially known. All we know is that the smartphone is expected for “Spring 2024”, so far, no surprises.

To get a little more information, you have to turn to the price that we are most interested in in this segment.

So the first surprise comes from the fact that the Pixel 8a should be offered in both 128 GB, but also 256 GB (a first for the “a” series). Another piece of information is that the 4 colors chosen will be “Mint, Blue Berry, Obsidian (closer to black) and Porcelain (between beige and white). And finally, the last piece of information coming out of this leak is its price and it will please a lot of people. no… For the first time, the Pixel “a” will surpass the symbolic $500 mark in the US and we’re also heading towards a launch price of €569.90 for the 128 GB version and €629.90 for the 256 GB model in Europe.. As a reminder, the Pixel 7a was released in the US for $499 (€499 or €509, depending on the country, including France). We are still talking about a significant increase of 14%, which is not predictable.

Source: Onleaks x @smartprix

The Pixel 7a is the best value for money on the market today

What if the Pixel 7a finally doesn’t find the right solution on the side? Released less than a year ago, it has a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ screen at 90 Hz and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a dual photo sensor of 64 Mpx + 13 Mpx as well as a 13 Mpx selfie camera. Everything is powered by the in-house Google Tensor 2 SoC with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, Bluetooth 5.3 and of course the 5G chip.

But buying a Pixel isn’t just about having a good phone, it’s also about becoming an integral part of the Google universe, benefiting from the latest versions of Android and innovations and preview features that we only got on other smartphones much later.

Originally released here in France for €509, it is now available in most online stores for just €399 and comes in 4 colors, Coral, Ocean, Charcoal and Snow.

