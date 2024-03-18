Sports

“I don’t care”, Michel Der Zakharian reacts to the future departure of Mbappe

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

by GF

Published ,
Update

Michel Der Zakarian, coach of Montpellier.
Valentina Claret / Valentina Claret / Panoramic

The Montpellier coach did not mince his words after his side’s defeat to PSG when discussing the Parisian striker’s future.

Michel Der Zakharian is known and admired in the football world for his outspokenness. The Montpellier coach rarely keeps his tongue in his pocket and his reputation was tested once again on Sunday evening after his team’s heavy defeat against Paris SG (6-2), a poster marked by Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick.

The 2018 World Champion’s performance and his future were discussed during the post-match press conference with the Hérault coach. Apparently upset by the heavy burden his men had to endure, Der Zakarian was questioned by the media on the subject. “Is it some relief to say that Kylian Mbappé will no longer be at PSG next season”asked the reporter.

Also see – Mbappé’s hat-trick (2-6) during Montpellier-PSG on March 17

” data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/dugout/index.js” >

Also readMontpellier-PSG: Mbappé treatment on video

Cash, as is often the case, the coach more concerned about the future of his team (14th in Ligue 1), replied after a bit of a pout: “No, I don’t care. It’s not there anymore, it’s not there anymore, it doesn’t matter.” Before expanding on your answer : “He scored us three goals. We let him hit a couple of times and we know, when we give him time, he’s got talent… He put it where he needed to be. We still conceded three goals like that.”

(TagsToTranslate)Football

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Real Madrid TV heavily accused Xavi and the referee!

January 23, 2024

Jérôme Rothen is disgusted by Clement Turpin’s behavior

4 weeks ago

Halar national hero, elsewhere kakuta… tops and flops

February 8, 2024

Mercato – OM: Benatia completes transfer, Longoria sets terms

January 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button