“I don’t care”, Michel Der Zakharian reacts to the future departure of Mbappe

The Montpellier coach did not mince his words after his side’s defeat to PSG when discussing the Parisian striker’s future.

Michel Der Zakharian is known and admired in the football world for his outspokenness. The Montpellier coach rarely keeps his tongue in his pocket and his reputation was tested once again on Sunday evening after his team’s heavy defeat against Paris SG (6-2), a poster marked by Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick.

The 2018 World Champion’s performance and his future were discussed during the post-match press conference with the Hérault coach. Apparently upset by the heavy burden his men had to endure, Der Zakarian was questioned by the media on the subject. “Is it some relief to say that Kylian Mbappé will no longer be at PSG next season”asked the reporter.

Cash, as is often the case, the coach more concerned about the future of his team (14th in Ligue 1), replied after a bit of a pout: “No, I don’t care. It’s not there anymore, it’s not there anymore, it doesn’t matter.” Before expanding on your answer : “He scored us three goals. We let him hit a couple of times and we know, when we give him time, he’s got talent… He put it where he needed to be. We still conceded three goals like that.”