I am a dietitian and this is how I treated a patient with fatty liver disease

It is a stunned woman that appears on my computer screen. Mireille, 56, contacted me via video after being diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This pathology, also known as NASH or fatty liver disease, manifests itself through the accumulation of fat in the liver and inflammation of liver cells. “My doctor warned me that it could lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer,” Mireille worries. Such prospects can be terrifying. Also I remind Mireille that we can cure this disease by adopting the right lifestyle..

It is possible to improve liver damage

As explained by the Learned Society of Diseases and Cancers of the Digestive System (SFNGE), “Losing a little weight is enough to correct the liver damage seen in the disease. » This provides some reassurance to my patient, although she is concerned about changing her diet. Mirel has crossed 100 kg for 1.65 meters this year. “I’ve always been round, She explains to me. I have tried many diets, but I have trouble sticking to them over time. I always fall back on my sugary snacks. »

It is also called soda disease because of the sugar

A fourth name for fatty liver disease is: Soda disease, as it was reported in the United States to affect more heavy consumers of sugary drinks. However, too much sugar turns into (…)

