Xiaomi is gearing up for a price war with its first electric car

Unveiled in late 2023, the Xiaomi SU7 will be marketed in China from March 28, 2024. Reservations are already open. Some western observers believe that this sedan could shake up the market.

Xiaomi SU7 is about to take its first steps

We now know the official launch date of the electric sedan: Xiaomi plans to market the SU7 in China from March 28, 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker was quick to say the least.

Indeed, Xiaomi announced its intention to launch in automobile production on March 30, 2021 and introduced the SU7 on December 28, 2023. So three short years passed between the first announcement and the release of this model. For the first electric car, we must recognize that Xiaomi has been very efficient.

But it’s not too surprising. The Chinese company has already proven itself in another area that also presents a certain complexity. Of course, smartphones have nothing to do with cars. But Xiaomi has a strong network and knows how the supply chain works.

At what price will this new model be offered?

The Chinese giant specifies that its electric sedan can be tested from March 25 in its stores and by customers of approved partners. SU7 will be distributed throughout China. This is Xiaomi’s desire: to be as close as possible to consumers, and not just in Beijing and Shanghai. To be precise, the Xiaomi SU7 will be available at 59 dealerships in 29 cities across the country.

On the other hand, the company still hasn’t announced the official price of its sedan. But it won’t be long. On January 30, 2024, Chinese media Jimian An unnamed source from the insurance company revealed that the high-end version of the SU7 could be priced at 361,400 yuan (around 46,000 euros). You should expect models between 250,000 and 370,000 yuan (32,000 and 48,000 euros). In China, the Tesla Model 3 is priced between 245,900 and 285,900 yuan (between 31,300 and 36,500 euros). But Xiaomi SU7 is bigger than Model 3.

Within about 15 years, Xiaomi hopes to become one of the top five automobile companies in the world. The Chinese firm also intends to become one of the major players in the field of intelligent driving. And this from 2024. Xiaomi has great ambitions and analysts Wall Street The company is optimistic about its potential in the electric vehicle space. They believe that the SU7 “ Likely to be an industry disruptor “

Another electric sedan in China? or not

The founder of the brand believes that his first electric car is “ China is all set for a price war in the electric vehicle sector ” Lei Jun believes that his sedan can make a difference with the on-board technology it has. He is sure that the SU7 is capable “ Meet real user expectations ” Even if it costs a little more than the competition.

The Chinese giant’s sedan will be positioned against Tesla Model 3, Shenlan SL03, Nio ET5, Zeekr 007, BYD Han and Xpeng P7. Another tech giant is gearing up to launch its electric model. This is Baidu in collaboration with Geely. The two brands are set to release the JiYue 01, the first mainstream model with Level 4 autonomous driving features.

For the moment, there is no question of marketing the Xiaomi SU7 outside of China. But company bosses aren’t closing the door entirely. He explained to the Chinese media that the electric sedan should be above all “ To avoid unnecessary losses in foreign markets, prove yourself in the domestic market ” But ultimately, Xiaomi’s ambition is apparently to sell its model in Europe and the United States.