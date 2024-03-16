How to limit the risks of allergies and skin reactions?

Deodorant, toddlers, or even hamburgers: Every day, many everyday consumer products are subject to site-reported recalls for health reasons. And among the many products subject to recall on the Rappel Conso website this week: a 1,500 ml bottle of Persavon brand Sensitive Notes de Fleurs Blanches hypoallergenic detergent for 30 washes, which can be found in Stores Casino, Intermarche, Super U and stores. Leclerc. If you purchased one, do not use it and return the product to the place of purchase.

The recall is “linked to the presence of benzyl alcohol in the concentrate which requires its indication on the labelling”, the government platform indicates. A compositional element that, for consumers, represents a “risk of allergic skin reaction”. But why is benzyl alcohol used? How to recognize signs of laundry allergy? And how can we protect ourselves against this allergy risk? 20 minutes explains you.

What is benzyl alcohol and what is it used for?

Benzyl alcohol, or benzyl alcohol, is a volatile aromatic alcohol, which can be of natural or synthetic origin, and which is used in various fields. Thus it is found in the formulation of antiseptic solutions or even in laundry detergents, cosmetics or e-cigarette liquids. It is part of the list of 26 perfume allergens that require declaration.

“It’s a preservative with antiseptic properties,” Dr. Isabel Rousseau, dermatologist and member of the National Union of Dermatologists and Venereologists, explains. It is a fairly widely used compound, which is present in many cosmetic products, including organic creams, allowing the use of organic benzyl alcohol. It is apparently an authorized substance, which does not present a significant risk until the maximum concentration is exceeded. This is the exact purpose of the laundry detergent recall. Today, we have a very protective set of health standards in France and Europe. Furthermore, this reminder demonstrates that monitoring is effective and responsive.”

What reactions can this substance cause?

“For most people, this will cause no reaction,” assures the dermatologist. On the other hand, there may be some cases of intolerance and allergy. Mostly mild reactions, I have rarely seen cases of serious allergies to laundry detergent. In practice, this can cause skin reactions such as irritation, small pimples, irritation or eczema in people with sensitive skin or even in children with delicate skin. A substance that can dry out the skin and weaken the skin microbiome, the skin microbiota.

Additionally, given the reason for the recall, prompted by “the presence of benzyl alcohol at a concentration that requires an indication of it on the labeling,” this means that the recalled batch contains a higher concentration, adds Dr. Rousseau. So if If this threshold is exceeded, these batches can further irritate the skin.”

How to limit the risks of allergies?

Beware of claims that may mislead the consumer, such as “dermally tested”. This means that the product has been tested on volunteers, under the supervision of a dermatologist, to determine good skin tolerance. However, that doesn’t mean it’s free of any potential allergens.

To limit the risk of allergies, it is better to favor “hypoallergenic” detergents, which are made from ingredients with a low risk of allergies. Those that are the simplest composition possible without perfume,” Dr. Rousseaux recommends. The law is a bit vague in the definition, this does not mean that the product is completely free of compounds presenting an allergy risk, but still these are the detergents that will present the least allergic risk.

To limit the risk of this allergy as much as possible, especially to protect the delicate skin of young children, people with allergies or those suffering from skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis are advised to look at the labels. As we do with what we eat, we look at the composition of our laundry detergent and look for certain preservatives and other substances with allergenic effects. Among them: MIT -methylisothiazolinone- and BIT -benzisothiazolinone, highly allergenic preservatives, present in many commercial detergents.

Also beware of the temptation to make your own laundry detergent, “It’s very fashionable, but it can be extremely dangerous if you overuse essential oils, which naturally contain benzyl alcohol and can cause severe skin reactions. is,” Dr. Rousseau has warned. And in all cases, she recommends, if you have very sensitive skin, you can further limit the risks of skin reactions by avoiding a shorter cycle, or adding a rinse cycle to properly remove the responsible allergenic residue. And if you have a baby with sensitive skin, or if your skin is very reactive, you should avoid using more laundry products such as softeners and disinfectants, which are often rich in allergenic compounds.