Compulsory technical inspection of two-wheelers: schedule, cost, vehicles concerned… What will change from April 2024

From April 2024, periodic technical inspection will be mandatory for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and motorized quadricycles. We summarize the essentials you need to know.

According to service-public.fr, mandatory periodic technical inspections will apply for category L vehicles from April 15, 2024. This concerns mopeds, motorcycles, scooters, motor tricycles, but also light and heavy quadricycles.

Schedule for implementation of technical control

However, its implementation will be gradual and effective as per the schedule. It varies depending on the date the vehicle was first put into circulation:

If it was registered before 1 er January 2017, the first inspection should be done not later than December 31, 2024. If the vehicle is also put into circulation before December 1 er January 2017 and the anniversary date of its first release into circulation is before April 15, consider conducting an investigation between April 15 and August 14, 2024.

January 2017, the first inspection should be done not later than December 31, 2024. If the vehicle is also put into circulation before December 1 January 2017 and the anniversary date of its first release into circulation is before April 15, consider conducting an investigation between April 15 and August 14, 2024. If it is registered between 1 er January 2017 and December 31, 2019, its first inspection must be done in 2025.

January 2017 and December 31, 2019, its first inspection must be done in 2025. If it is registered between 1 er January 2020 and December 31, 2021, its first inspection must be done in 2026.

January 2020 and December 31, 2021, its first inspection must be done in 2026. If it was registered after 1er January 2022, its first technical inspection will be required in 4 and a half to 5 years after entering circulation.

Please note that competition or collector motorcycles are exempt from technical inspection.

Where to go for technical inspection?

Only an approved technical inspection center can conduct an official technical inspection. On the big day, it is mandatory to bring the two-wheeler’s registration document and the vehicle’s maintenance booklet.

During the inspection, the user can request to be present at the diagnosis while respecting the conditions of the recognized center. Also possibility to help the controller to manipulate the motorcycle.

How much does this technical inspection cost?

However, the price list has not yet been set by the various networks of inspection centers, the price for this new technical inspection to be carried out every 3 years should be around 50 euros.

The owner of a two-wheeler subject to technical inspection will be liable to a fine of €135 in case of non-compliance.