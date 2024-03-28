How to get the same tousled haircut as Austin Butler

The year 2023 was marked by major hair trends, including Austin Butler’s 90s hairstyle. The mullet cut reigned supreme – a big thanks to Paul Meskal –, the slicked-back Leonardo DiCaprio style of the 1990s made a comeback, not forgetting Noah Beck’s annoying hair seen on TikTok. In 2024, the trend looks chaotic and SimpleAustin Butler, probably had something to do with it.

“The current trend harkens back to the 1990s, when hair was more messy and messy – think Brad Pitt. fight club”, says London-based celebrity hairstylist Larry King. “We see it today in Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland, for example. So it’s all about highlighting the natural texture and letting your hair move freely.

There are many reasons to return to this classic 1990s style: “I think there’s a rebellious side to this simple look that some men really like,” says hairstylist Carlos Ferraz, who has worked with the likes of Theo James, Eddie Redmayne and Nkuti. have done mission “This is a very versatile hairstyle, and a great balance for a more formal dress code.”

About the star we are interested in today, the California-born actor moves away from his previous looks. After imprinting Elvis To the ends of your hair in 2022, together Dune: Part Two, That’s a different story: doesn’t he look more relaxed with his messy hair? To her hairdresser, Amy Komorowski, we owe this innovation, the “done-undone” hairstyle. With a client list that includes Jacob Elordi, the Jonas Brothers, and Adam Driver, she’s mastered this natural tousle.