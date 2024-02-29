How many eggs per day for diabetes? We explain the health risks to you!

Show summary

The Eggs are a basic element Many diets around the world are thanks to their high nutritional value and great versatility. They can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as omelets, soft-boiled, hard-boiled, scrambled or poached, and Easily incorporated into many recipes. However, their consumption raises questions, especially about their effect on the health of people with diabetes.

recent A multidisciplinary study The study, involving the University of South Australia, the Medical University of China and Qatar University, followed 8,545 Chinese adults from 1991 to 2009. Results published in the British Journal of Nutrition show that daily egg consumption may increase the risk. Type 2 diabetes develops by 60%.

“Eating lots of eggs may increase risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%”

What do studies say about its use?

However, the same research showed that consumption of more than 38 grams of eggs per day increased the risk by 25% in Chinese adults, and this risk increased to 60% for consumption of more than 50 grams (about one egg) per day. will go , Dr. In the words of Ming Li.

In contrast, other studies have found that it is possible to include 12 eggs per week in the diet of individuals with type 2 diabetes without negatively affecting cholesterol, triglyceride or blood levels.’Insulin. These findings suggest that a Moderate egg consumption Can be adapted for diabetics, provided it is part of a varied and balanced diet.

Eggs are An invaluable source of nutrients, provides a wealth of protein, essential vitamins (A, D, E, B12), minerals (phosphorus, selenium, zinc), amino acids and lutein, a major antioxidant. Egg yolks, in particular, are rich in choline, which is beneficial for brain development. Despite their nutrient density, eggs are relatively low in calories, making them ideal for satisfying hunger without extra calories. They also provide omega 3, which is beneficial for the heart and brain.

In terms of cholesterol

However, because of them High cholesterol (130 mg per 100 g), to avoid raising blood cholesterol levels, especially LDL, Associated with various health problems. Dr. Olivier Dupuy recommends moderate and non-daily consumption, avoiding fried preparations that are high in fat. The important thing is to favor moderation and variety in your diet.

Although eggs a Nutrient rich and beneficial foods As part of a balanced diet, it should be consumed judiciously by diabetic patients. Studies show that, as part of a varied diet,Moderate inclusion of eggs may be beneficialwithout increasing the risk of complications associated with type 2 diabetes. as always, Moderation is the keyAllowing you to benefit from the nutritional benefits of eggs while minimizing potential risks.