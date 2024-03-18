How long does transfer to Livret A take?

Livret is one of the most popular financial products in France. It offers many opportunities benefits Such as interest tax exemption, absence of bank fees and ease of use to perform various operations including transfers. But how long does it take to deposit money into your Livret? And above all, how long does it take to get it back if needed?

How long does it take to deposit money into your Livret A?

To fund your Livret A, simply transfer from your current account to a savings account.

The time it takes for your funds to be credited may vary based on:

The bank where you keep your levee

Type of transfer used: SEPA transfer (Euro zone) or international transfer

Day of the week and time you initiated the transfer: Banks process faster on working days

Generally, the average time observed for internal transfers within the same bank is less than 24 to 48 hours maximum.

For external transfers between two different banks, allow between 48 and 72 hours. But this time frame is given as an indication and may vary depending on the banks.

How long does it take to get money back from your Livret A?

As with deposits, the latency seen for internal transfers is typically 24 to 48 hours, while for external transfers between two different banks, it takes between 48 and 72 hours.

Generally, withdrawals take a little longer than deposits. Similarly, depending on the banks, withdrawals may appear on your Livret A, but take a little longer to appear on your current account.

