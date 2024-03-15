How do you know if your car appears on the insured vehicle file?

From April 1, a big change awaits motorists. Established in 1986, the green card will gradually disappear and give way to a more modern verification system. Moreover, every motorist can now check if their vehicle appears in the file that lists all insured automobiles.

Henceforth, during the police check, the motorist will no longer have to produce the insurance papers. Even on the windshield of the vehicle, you no longer need to stick the green card. Henceforth, the police will be able to check whether a vehicle is properly insured directly by looking at the Insured Vehicle File (FVA). Apart from this, drivers can also check whether their vehicle is included in this list.

To do this, the driver must connect to the site www.fva-assurance.fr. He will then be asked to enter his vehicle registration number and registration certificate number. Those who do not have an internet connection, also need to do this verification by calling the voice server at 01.83.64.32.22. If the motorist notices that his vehicle does not appear on this database, he is invited to contact his insurer or intermediary (general agent, broker) to regularize the situation.

” The lack of insurance is a crisis that, in 2019, resulted in a payment of €119 million by the Compulsory Insurance Guarantee Fund (FGAO), financed by taxes on insurance contracts. In collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the insurance industry has created a tool to proactively combat this phenomenon, with the Insured Vehicle File (FVA), allowing law enforcement direct access to insurance guarantee information during roadside inspections. », we can read on the fva-guarantee website.

A green card is mandatory for one type of vehicle

For all vehicles to be insured from April 1, insurers will provide owners with an “Insured Vehicle Memo”. If the vehicle is insured without appearing in the FVA file, it is precisely this insured vehicle memo that will serve as evidence in the event of a roadside inspection.

Additionally, it is important to remember that the green card remains valid for unregistered vehicles which are also required to be insured. This is the case for electric scooters as well as all types of motorized personal transportation devices (EDPM).