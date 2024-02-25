By July 2024, 220,000 households would have escaped energy gridlock

Good news for some homeowners whose Energy Performance Diagnostics (DPE) expire on December 31, 2024. This specifically concerns homes conducted between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021. This will save 220,000 homes from the rent restriction.

With the government’s adjustments to the DPE, many facilities will see their scores improve, allowing them to slide into better categories in the rankings. As a reminder, G-rated housing will be banned from renting from 2025 onwards.

Indeed, a minimum level of energy performance will be required. Thus, this category will be considered as non-decent housing in terms of energy consumption of more than 450 kWh per m². For F classified housing, the ban will come into effect from 2028. It is on this method of calculating DPE that the adjustment announced by the government will be made specifically to protect small-scale housing.

Category F housing will especially benefit from the reform of DPE

According to a Pricehub study, 220,000 households will see their DPE improve and move away from the G and F categories. While today, they represent almost half of the housing under 40 m², this will increase to 41% after the reform. Combining all surfaces, France will have 4.5 million thermal strainers », notes the source.

In detail, it is the owners of F classified studios and two rooms, of which 33% will move to category E, “or better”, who will benefit the most from the adjustment. On the other hand, in terms of category G housing less than 40 m², only 2% will go to category E and 17% to category F. In short, 81% of small G housing would be at risk from the rental ban. A deadline has been fixed if renovation work is not carried out by then.

Rennes, the city that benefits most from the adjustments

The study suggests that it is in Rennes that the adjustments will have the biggest impact, with a third of small G housing changing categories, compared with almost a quarter in Marseille, Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux. Among the cities that will benefit the least are Lyon, Nantes, Grenoble and Paris, where 80% will not change the small G housing category.

Finally, it should be noted that the entry into force of the DPE adjustment is scheduled for July 1, but owners can already connect to the Ademe website to find the new criticism of their property.