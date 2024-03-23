Bradley Barcola case rocks PSG

The last international break had already taken a toll on many European teams. This month of March 2024 is unfortunately no exception to the rule. Among the victims? Paris Saint-Germain. This Friday, Luis Enrique and his staff learned about the injury of Bradley Barcola (21 years old), injured in the left thigh (Grade 2 injury) and changed before half an hour of the game during the victory (3-2). French U23 team against Ivory Coast. Quickly questioned about the former Lyonnais case, Thierry Henry was not reassuring.

“Disappointed for him and for PSG. The players arrived with minor problems but they didn’t have anything. Unfortunately, he got injured. We’ll see what happened and analyze the match. I don’t know how long. I’m not a doctor. But sorry Do, it’s boring. We never put boys in danger”, indicated the coach of Espoirs. The pessimism was finally confirmed after the first tests of the 29 Rouge et Bleus in Chateauroux this Saturday. As per the latest information from RMC Sport, the 1m82 left winger will also be absent for the setbacks against OM (March 31) and Rennes (April 3). But that’s not all…

Barcola seized against Barca?

According to our colleagues, his presence for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barca (April 10) has been largely compromised. The media makes it clear, in this regard, that skepticism currently reigns in the Parisian ranks. If the race against the clock has already started, the reigning French champions may have to do without the services of their nugget for this all-important clash against Xavi’s men. Author of 3 goals and 6 assists in 33 matches in all competitions since the start of the season, Barcola has, in fact, gradually established himself as one of PSG’s best attacking assets.

Famous for his ability to gather his entire professional group from one meeting to another, Luis Enrique will, of course, have Kang-in Lee, Marco Asensio, Randall Kolo Muani, Nuno Mendes, many options with a high level, but possible. The departure of the promising French international would be a huge blow for the capital club. Initially heavily criticized, particularly after the draw against Newcastle, Barkola have since gone from strength to strength. Impressive, technically accurate and valuable to the collective, he has certainly experienced more complicated recent weeks but, despite everything, remains an essential element in the Parisian collective. For PSG – who could do without their captain, Marquinhos – they will now have to rely on the player’s ability to recover as quickly as possible. The countdown has begun…