How AI is disrupting teachers’ daily lives

tribune – With the deployment of generative AI, teachers are no longer assigning homework to be done at home and students are increasingly reluctant to put in the effort to learn, notes Ophelie Roque, a French teacher in the Paris suburbs*.

* Teacher, Ophelia Rock published in 2023 “ Black Mesa » (Robert Lafont, 2023), his first novel.

So much ink, AI around! Hailed as the ultimate incarnation of a winning technique. Denigrated as a degenerate ersatz of human intelligence. That being said, it must be acknowledged that the two groups are often confined to the speculative realm and are not really interested in how individuals feel about artificial intelligence.

Let’s take the example of the education profession today, since it turns out that AI is already comfortably installed in your children’s education: can a teacher face more or less rumblings with the arrival of AI in his classrooms?

At first glance, nothing is immediately apparent. The rooms give no indication of the muted change taking place there. The same chewing gum stuck under the table, the same faded linoleum on the floor. Go ahead, everything is in order! At least until â €