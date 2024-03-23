Business
Housing crisis: 600 new municipalities will soon be classified as “tight zones”.
What measures has the government announced?
The announcement was made on Friday March 22 by Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Bechu and Representative in charge of Housing Guillaume Kasbarian during a trip to the Basque Country. Facing increasing pressure on the housing market, more than 800 municipalities will undergo administrative reclassification under ABC zoning to create more affordable housing for the benefit of 3.5 million beneficiaries.