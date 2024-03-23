Business

Housing crisis: 600 new municipalities will soon be classified as “tight zones”.

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

What measures has the government announced?

The announcement was made on Friday March 22 by Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Bechu and Representative in charge of Housing Guillaume Kasbarian during a trip to the Basque Country. Facing increasing pressure on the housing market, more than 800 municipalities will undergo administrative reclassification under ABC zoning to create more affordable housing for the benefit of 3.5 million beneficiaries.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Galerie Lafayette: “We will not give up”

January 18, 2024

This Friday, January 12 is the price of blue

January 13, 2024

365 meters long, 2,800 cabins, 40 restaurants… world’s largest liner sailed

January 29, 2024

“Nearly normal” traffic next Friday and Saturday

February 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button