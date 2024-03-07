Hoteliers are fighting against Google’s new results page

In order to comply with the DMA, the search engine will no longer favor its own services but will no longer highlight the hotel’s services.

François Bouchon/Le Figaro



DECRYPTION – With the Digital Market Act, they expected to gain visibility on the Internet. But the law on digital services coming into force this Thursday will not have the expected impact. Explanations.

Hoteliers, who expected to gain visibility on the Internet thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), are seeing red. By complying with the new European law, Google will certainly not favor its own services. But it will not highlight the hotels much. To everyone’s surprise, the search engine will promote other platforms: travel agencies (Booking, Expedia, Agoda, etc.) and price comparison sites (Kayak, Trivago, etc.), most of which belong to American giants. For the slightest search, hotel reservation sites will be relegated to the bottom of the results. Enough to fuel all fears. Small independents feel more disadvantaged than large chains. Amidst unpredictability and anxiety, they feel trapped in a development they don’t see coming. Most of their reservations are actually made on the Internet and the Internet user has no time to waste: they make a decision in a few clicks and trust… This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 80% left to discover. Flash sale €4.49/month for 12 months Already subscribed? Enter

