Here is the salary you need to earn to become one of the richest

What does it mean to be rich in France today? In its latest report, the Observatory of Inequality provides criteria for determining whether we belong to the richest French group. Thus, 7 to 8% of the richest are “enough” to earn a little less than three monthly minimum wages to consolidate.

According to the Observatory of Inequalities, a single person, without children, who earns €3,860 net per month (after tax) is considered wealthy. A person living alone with their child must have an income of €5,018 to be part of the same bracket.

For a couple without children, you must receive €5,790 net. As soon as the first child appears (up to 14 years), the income must be increased so that it reaches €6,948. The threshold rises to €10,808 for a couple with three children, including one under 14.

“In France, we have a lot of trouble pronouncing the word rich and we prefer to call a spade a spade”explained on RMC Ann Bruner, director of studies at the Observatory of Inequalities. Since poverty is the threshold for INSEE, it was important, according to him, to set the wealth limit. “While we believe that the poverty threshold is set at half the average standard of living, we have chosen to set the wealth threshold at twice the average standard of living,” Louis Maurin, director of the observatory, suggested, Figaro .

A net amount of €3,860 per month is obtained by doubling the average salary of French people. Half of the workers earn less than the median wage and the other half earn more, it says RMC. “We define wealth as the gap relative to the middle class”, refers to Anne Brunner. The threshold for allowing the richest to advance has changed compared to a previous report by the Observatory of Inequalities. It has increased the proportion of middle class income.