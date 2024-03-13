SFR raises the price of its box for everyone

At SFR, more promotions for new internet customers

The new price list, effective from March 5, 2024, marks a break with earlier pricing practices. Earlier, new customers benefited from a promotional rate during the first month of their subscriptionA strategy also adopted by other competitors in the sector, such as Orange or Boygs.

These promotional periods, which were already reduced from 12 to 6 months at the end of 2023, have now been removed. The operator announces very bad news for the consumer, offering a “fixed and single price” for each internet subscription formula with the box, as a move towards greater price transparency. But, in reality, the goal is to make more money and increase revenue per customer.

The reason? Operator SFR’s debt continues to mount, and Patrick Drahi is scrambling to find the money. In the third quarter of 2023, SFR’s debt reached 24 billion euros, up 500 million euros over the year.While Altice’s debt is close to 60 billion.

SFR’s new internet rates

Fiber Starter Offer: Initially offered at 22.99 euros per month for the first 6 months, then 34.99 euros per month, the offer now costs 29.99 euros per month on subscription, resulting in an annual increase of 3.45%.

Fiber Power offers: New subscriptions are billed at 36.99 euros per month upon registration, up from 39.99 euros previously at 29.99 euros per month for the first 6 months. An annual increase of about 5.7%.

Premium Fiber Offer: with An increase of 10%The package goes from 35.99 euros per month (then 46.99 euros) to 44.99 euros per month for the first 6 months.

SFR tries to compensate for this excess by enriching certain offers with additional benefits, such as a second TV decoder and Wi-Fi repeater for the premium offering. Benefits that consumers may not need or seek.

More than 500 euros per year for internet subscription with SFR

Offer Before cost (first 6 months) Before cost (after 6 months) NEW PRICE (ON SUBSCRIPTION) Before annual expenses Annual cost new Annual increase Starter fiber 22.99 euros/month 34.99 euros/month 29.99 euros/month 347.88 euros 359.88 euros 3.45% Fiber Power 29.99 euros/month 39.99 euros/month 36.99 euros/month 419.88 euros 443.88 euros 5.7% Premium fiber 35.99 euros/month 46.99 euros/month 44.99 euros/month 497.88 euros 539.88 euros About 8.4%



