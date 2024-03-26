“If we tax superprofits, we can leave the French alone,” says Marine Tondelier.

“If we tax super profits, we can leave the French alone, protect the environment, protect our public services, protect those who use them and those who need them.” Tuesday March 26 Marine Tondelier says on franceinfo. The National Secretary of Ecologist reacts to France’s public deficit in 2023. It amounts to 5.5% of GDP, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSC) shows.

To top it off, Bruno the mayor has once again refused to raise taxes, including on businesses, on RTL. “It’s Robin Hood in reverse: we’ll pay everyone to avoid contributing the richest.” Marine Tondelier is furious. Taxation of superprofits also has its supporters in presidential majorities.

🔴 PUBLIC DEFICIT ➡️ “What bothers me so much in this country is that it is the opposite of Robin Hood. We will get money from people who are not rich and we will never ask the richest to try”, analyzes Marine Tondelier. . pic.twitter.com/lBm5DzgkV8 — franceinfo (@franceinfo) March 26, 2024

If France’s public deficit in 2023 is better than the government’s forecasts, Barcelona’s boss recalled. “Determined to return below 3% in 2027”. To achieve this, it will be necessary “More hard work, more determination, a lot of method and a lot of restraint”. “It should be fair,” Marine Tondelier replies.

indeed, “Without justice, there is no peace, there is no social acceptance.” “We have to stop crying on set, ‘RN is high, help us, etc.’ Saying has to stop. Create public policies that speak to the French, that stop targeting them.”Adds the municipal councilor in Henin-Beaumont, which leads Marine Le Pen’s party.

“In the end, it’s the environment that takes the pill”

Ten billion euros in state budget cuts have already been made in 2024. Adjustment has to be completed “In all useful operations of public expenditure”, warned Emmanuel Macron on Friday. Marine Tondlier accuses him of wanting “Reset everything except the environment and public services. In the end, it’s the environment that takes the bullet”She fainted.

INSEE also revealed that French debt reached 110.6% of GDP at the end of 2023. “It’s not about the number of billion euro debt, that’s why we are in debt”, comments the ecologist. for that, “When we invest in the ecological transition, we are doing things that are very useful for the future. Not doing so will cost more in the medium term.”