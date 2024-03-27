Here are 6 anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet to stay healthy

Certain foods naturally have anti-inflammatory properties that are valuable for physical well-being and normal body functioning. Nutritionist and biologist Simona Maloney delves into this topic for her book Anti-inflammatory diet (anti-inflammatory diet). The author has taken care to include recipes and dietary advice to connect theory with practice. So she was an ideal interlocutor to understand our subject better. “Inflammation and its regulation are natural processes that correspond to the body’s response to potential threats such as viruses, bacteria and allergens,” she says.

“This reaction is essential to protect us from pathogens and keep us healthy. However, there is a risk that inflammation becomes chronic, especially due to various factors such as stress, poor diet, lack of sleep and a sedentary lifestyle,” she adds. “In this case, the body, through a chemical reaction, produces cytokines that damage healthy tissue, leading to everything from fatigue and digestive problems to full-blown illnesses.”

What to do? It is about adopting an adequate diet on a daily basis, which does not mean that we deprive ourselves or that we have to be rigid” but quite simply that we know which foods to favor – “more especially vegetable protein compared to animal protein” – and which “especially processed foods” to eliminate or significantly reduce. That’s the general idea. Now let’s get down to the practical details.

6 What are anti-inflammatory foods?

“Half of our meals should consist of foods that reduce inflammation, ie vegetablesThe fruitsThe seedsThe NutThe BeansThe spices And Herbs Like mint, parsley, etc. The other half of the meal should consist of grains, animal proteins and various seasonings. This ratio guarantees the maximum reaction capacity of the body, but in case of specific problems, more targeted responses can be considered.

Anti-inflammatory foods for joints

“In the case of osteoarthritis, we should favor antioxidants, ie foods rich in vitamin E such as Blueberry And Red fruits Generally, the Green leafy vegetables Like chard, salad, Cruciferous such as cabbage and cauliflower, Dry fruits and nuts such as almonds and hazelnuts, Sun-flower seeds. It is also important to eat foods rich in vitamin C, eg Beans And Citrus. An example of a dish that combines all these benefits? Wholegrain pasta with white beans and broccoli.”

Anti-inflammatory foods for the gut

“Inflammatory problems often target the colon, which is the final link of our digestive system. In this case, it is useful to limit sugars, which tend to ferment in the intestines and therefore increase the symptoms: it is recommended to go easy on dairy products and fruits, especially sweet fruits, but also vegetables, beans and whole grains. Because intestinal inflammation (or Colitis) is worsened by excessive fiber consumption. On the other hand, protein, and more specifically fishSome meat And egg, is to be preferred. A good complete meal might have a portion of basmati rice, some easy-to-digest vegetables (zucchini for example) and shrimp as a source of protein.”

Anti-inflammatory foods for muscles

“Muscle inflammation can actually cover many different problems, but one of the most common is fibromyalgia. In general, as with osteoarthritis, my advice is to focus on antioxidants, as well as foods rich in potassium and magnesium, essential for muscular effort. Green light, So, dry fruits and nuts like AlmondsThe Gears And walnut, The Sunflower and pumpkin seeds, which can be added to salad dressings to ensure a small daily dose. Among other foods rich in potassium, besides bananaWe can quote white beansThe Beans And Wheat brancontained in Whole grains. Like spices gingerThe Turmeric And Saffron But it has to be prioritized.”

What to drink to de-inflame the body?

Unfortunately, there is no magic pill, but numerous studies have confirmed its antioxidant properties. green tea For my part, I make a simple recommendation Ginger infusion. about Kombucha (and more commonly fermented foods such as tempeh, miso, kimchi or sauerkraut), about which we have heard a lot of good things recently, studies are still ongoing, but regular consumption in moderate amounts may be beneficial for the gut microbiota, and thus For the whole organism.

Originally published on GQ Italia