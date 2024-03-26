Apple criticizes its older models to encourage you to buy them

Apple is working hard to promote the iPhone 15, which faces stiff competition. On a new page on its official website, Apple encourages owners of generation-old iPhone models to upgrade to the 2023 vintage of its smartphone.

The iPhone 15 is struggling to convince, especially in China. So, Apple is taking the initiative to sell its latest vintage of smartphones with a lot of discounts and ads, the latest asserting that even though the 128 GB model is exceptional in the field, the iPhone 15 has “lots of storage”.

The latest attempt to convince consumers to date? A page comparing the performance of older iPhone models with the iPhone 15 shows statistics to support that the latter model is much better. Apparently, old models take their place, even if their owners did not ask for anything.

The iPhone 15 deserves a new page on the Apple site

On its American site, Apple has added a new page called “Reasons to upgrade” in French. On this page, users of older iPhone models who don’t buy the fifteenth edition can see what they’re missing out on. According to owners of the Pro variant of the iPhone 15, no more…

The page, first seen by MacRumors, is ultimately a very practical comparison tool, more complete than some sites offer. However, the selection is limited: Apple only shows iPhone-to-iPhone comparisons for 3 models:

iPhone 11

iPhone 12

iPhone 15

Apple hasn’t gone beyond comparing models older than the iPhone 11 introduced in 2019. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and 13 are absent. These models are still too new to be compared to the iPhone 15. Especially since Apple still sells these models on its official website: Cupertino will probably want to get rid of its stock before it goes into disrepute like its predecessor.

Apple has done a good job of highlighting the advantages the iPhone 15 presents over its predecessors. For example, the page states that “iPhone 15 gets 4 times the resolution of iPhone 11” and its GPU is 60% faster. Each statement is supported by the presentation of data in the legend at the bottom of the page.

The Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24, both packed with generative AI features, may have Apple nervous. Apple can still boast good sales in the United States, but we must double down on iPhone 15 advertising to face these new competitors. Fortunately, iPhone 16 and iOS 18 should fill these gaps, albeit using competing services.

