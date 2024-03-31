Heading to the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 for Team Liquid

Team Liquid and Cloud9 faced off last night for the third Losers Bracket Round of the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs, which ended with a 3-0 victory for CoreJJ and his gang. With this new success, TL has not only qualified for the finals of these qualifiers, but has also punched its ticket to the Mid-Season Invitational 2024.

Team Liquid flies to China

Starting on March 14, the six best teams from the regular season are competing for a spot in the finals of the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs; These playoffs have claimed many casualties over the past two weeks, starting with NRG, the winner of the 2023 LCS Championship, as well as Dignitas and 100 Thieves a week later. The tournament resumed last night with a third-round losers bracket match and a Bo5 between Cloud9 and Team Liquid, the teams finishing the regular season in third and fourth place respectively in the general classification, and from last night, following this clash, the second LCS league for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. With North American League fans knowing the name of the representative.

After performing well from the start of these qualifiers, Team Liquid once again exceeded expectations by taking down Cloud9 in style. With a resounding 3-0 win, CoreJJ and his team not only made it to the grand finals of the Spring segment, but also punched their ticket to MSI 2024. This is the first international tournament of the season, which is to be held throughout the period. May will see Team Liquid’s participation in Chengdu, China. The victory marks the North American team’s return to the Split Finals, bouncing back from a somewhat difficult 2022 and a hugely disappointing 2023.

Finishing the regular season in fourth place with a record of seven wins in fourteen games, Team Liquid is not seen as a favorite for the playoffs, especially against top teams like C9, FlyQuest, and 100 Thieves. The start of the playoffs proved difficult for TL, losing 3–2 to the regular season leader. Returning to the Losers’ Bracket, Team Liquid had a great match, defeating Dignitas 3–0, before defeating 100 Thieves 3–1 in the next round, leading to a decider against Cloud9. Against the 2023 Spring Split champions, Team Liquid put on a crushing performance, winning the series 3–0. Mostly dominating Cloud9, Team Liquid showed considerable strength, taking every opportunity to establish their dominance. The icing on the cake was that Umati produced a spectacular pentacle in the first round of the series. Like the previous week against FlyQuest, Berserker and his team fell short, lacking precision in their placement and decisions throughout the series.

As mentioned above, with this victory, Team Liquid qualified for the grand finals of the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs, but the team also validated its invitation to MSI 2024; He joins Flyquest, who qualified last week, as well as G2 Esports from the LEC league who qualified in late February after winning the LEC Winter Split 2024. With the playoffs not over, it remains to be decided who will be the champion of the LCS Spring Split 2024, and which of these two teams will directly qualify for the MSI 2024 Main Event, while the other team must pass the play-in test; The 2024 LCS Spring Playoffs Grand Finals between FlyQuest and Team Liquid will take place tonight, marking the final stage of the LCS before the start of MSI which starts in about a month. The last time TL won a competitive segment was in the 2019 Summer Splendid LCS Playoffs, while FlyQuest, as an organization, has never won the trophy.

As of MSI 2024, the tournament will adopt the same format implemented during the 2023 season; 12 teams will compete in two separate stages (play-in in GSL format in Bo3 and bracket in double elimination format in Bo5). The winning MSI team will be awarded an automatic spot in the League of Legends World Championship, a first in the tournament’s history. This slot will also count as an extra slot for its territory. Additionally, the region with the best performance after the winning team at MSI will receive an additional spot for the World Championship. To ensure that a team qualifying early for the World Championship remains committed to success in their league, they must qualify for their region’s Summer Split playoffs to validate their eligibility, with the exception of the LEC, where the team must qualify. LEC Season Finals Regional Finals.