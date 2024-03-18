He thought he had taken a break in a safe place while playing Alden Ring... Fatal mistake in this mode where death is permanent

Game of the year 2022, Alden Ring has never really been out of the news. Beyond its massive upcoming expansion, the title continues to attract players, with the most enthralled players renewing their experience by challenging themselves and/or adding progression-altering mods. But no matter which approach you choose, Alden Ring remains unforgiving.

Alden Ring: Two years after its release, the title still attracts players

Launched in February 2022, Alden Ring was able to surprise. Players have found the From Software formula with a vast environment, The creatures are as diverse as they are dangerous, and mysterious characters launch us on quests that are sometimes mysterious but rich in narrative. However, Alden is very different from Ring Souls, as we leave a large but relatively closed world. For the benefit of the open world In which we can grow freely. It’s up to us to choose the area we explore, whether this monster or boss is worth it or whether we decide to look elsewhere. This freedom offered can be unsettling, especially since the title still doesn’t have a well-defined quest log, and the game area is vast.

In any case, many players have already looked around the proposal several times, and are looking A way to enjoy the game while waiting to find an expansion Shade of Erdtree. Some go through speed running, others use mods to change appearance, level equipment, or add randomness. This is called the last point Randomization, and many mods allow you to try it. From changing the position of bosses and enemies to the random appearance of equipment and items, everything is possible and adjustable and renews the experience with each try.

Natural needs can also cause death

But sometimes this addition Disorganization can be absolutely devastating Part recently, and as reported by GamesRadar, an Alden Ring player saw his session end abruptly while trying to complete the game with a “randomizer” and a permanent death difficulty. On Twitch, Elajaz was progressing well, especially avoiding running into Melania in the first moments of the game. While he was at 11th hour of the game in his 14th attempt, he needed to go to the toilet. To avoid any unpleasant surprises, he went to the round table, a central place outside the game space filled with important NPCs where, normally, you could discreetly leave your character.

Unfortunately for Elajjaz, the worst happened. while he was away, Two NPCs invaded his game and what was bound to happen happened. As viewers watched helplessly as the streamer’s character died, chats flooded with hopes that the streamer would return quickly. Aware of what might happen, Elajaz hurried away but it was already too late. In such a situation, many players would have given up and finished the game, especially after 14 attempts. Not budging for a penny, Elajaz simply took it upon himself and immediately resumed the game. However, it is unlikely that he will return to the toilet without carefully examining the break area. For our part, let’s remember that Shadow of the Erdtree was recently announced by a long trailer, and it is the release of the extension. Scheduled for June 21, 2024.