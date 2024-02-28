He participates in a tree-throwing competition and loses 760,000 euros in compensation

An Irish judge has rejected 36-year-old Kamila Grabska’s request for compensation. She said she is disabled from a car accident six years ago.

After she suffered neck and back injuries in a car accident on February 3, 2017, Kamila Grabska sued her insurance company for 760,000 euros in damages and interest, reports Irish Independent . The car she was in was later hit by a vehicle, and the young woman specifically explained that she had not been able to work or play with her children for more than five years.

But it was regardless of the photo of this resident of County Clare in the west of Ireland, which was found on social networks. In pictures from 2018, Kamila Grabska competes in a Christmas tree throwing competition and emerges victorious in the female category after throwing the tree less than 1.50 meters. Looking at the photos published by Clare County Regional Council, a Limerick High Court judge refused their request.

Incoherent speech

“It’s a very large natural Christmas tree that he throws with a very agile movement.”, justified the judge, as quoted by The Irish Independent. The court established that the young Irish woman only consulted a doctor after the competition, complaining that she was no longer able to lift a heavy bag without experiencing severe pain, reports The Guardian . She had to give up her job and has been receiving her disability allowance ever since.

It was for past and future loss of income as a result of her injuries that Kamila Grabska filed a complaint, claiming that she was sometimes unable to leave her bed for half a day. She denied faking her injuries and told the court “Trying to live a normal life”, and despite her cheerful appearance in that photo she was still in pain. The court also found a video of him training his dog at the park for more than an hour. He eventually dismissed the case considering the plaintiff’s behavior after her car accident “in stark contrast” with statements made about their injuries.