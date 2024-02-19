The US military has attacked a Houthi autonomous submarine for the first time

Supporters of Houthi rebels take part in a rally in Sanaa, February 16, 2024, against US strikes in Yemen and in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Osamah Abdulrahman / AP

US strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue. The army has “Five self-defense strikes successfully conducted against three mobile anti-ship missile systems, one autonomous submarine and a naval surface drone”Between 3pm and 8pm local time on Saturday, CENTCOM, the United States military command for the Middle East, said in a statement on Sunday, February 18.

“It’s the first time (army) An autonomous submarine detected in use by the Houthis since attacks began on October 23 »Centcom added.

Moreover, Embry Security Company, which specializes in maritime transport, reported a new attack in the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait – which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden – targeting a cargo ship.

Iran supports the rebels

The Houthis, who claim to support Palestinians in Gaza, say they are attacking ships belonging to Israel, of which the United States is a major military ally. In retaliation, American forces attacked the target “Areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis”which represents “Imminent Threat to US Naval Ships and Merchant Shipping”Centcom words are usually used after each keystroke.

Backed by Iran, to the detriment of the United States, Houthi rebels control large parts of Yemen after nearly a decade of war against the Yemeni government.

