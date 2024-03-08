HAS recommends the new vaccine for adults over 65 and immunocompromised

A new vaccine against this viral condition of the skin and mucous membranes is recommended by the High Health Authority. Seniors and immunocompromised adults are target patients.

The High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends vaccinating immunocompromised adults and people over 65 against the viral condition of shingles, skin and mucous membranes, preferably with a newer vaccine that appears to be more effective, she said. This was suggested on Thursday, March 7.

Shingles is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus in people who have had chickenpox, which sometimes occurs when the immune system is weakened by disease, treatment (such as chemotherapy), or age. Its frequency and severity increase with age, and its main complication is persistent neuropathic pain.

The new Shringrix vaccine

Until now, the recommendation in France – which has been since 2013 – was to vaccinate adults aged 65 to 74 with Zostavax (from the MSD laboratory).

Requested for an update by the Ministry of Health, especially because of the new vaccine, the HAS “recommends vaccination against shingles with the Shingrix vaccine for people aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised, as well as all people aged 65 and over. than , preferably for the Zostavax vaccine,” according to a press release.

According to the HAS, the Shingrix vaccine (from GSK Laboratories) is “equally safe but more effective” than Zostavax in preventing the appearance of shingles (79.3% of people vaccinated with Shringrix compared to 45.9%) and reducing post. – Shingles pain (87% vs 66%).

She notes that unlike previous serums, this new serum has also been shown to be effective for people with compromised immune systems.

“Simple Immunization Schedule”

Proposing vaccinating those 65 and older against stair-stepping, HAS advocates a “simple and readable vaccination schedule for seniors, an essential condition for improving vaccination coverage.”

In fact other vaccinations are recommended in this age group: a booster against diphtheria, tetanus and poliomyelitis at age 65 (every 10 years thereafter), vaccination against influenza and vaccination against Covid-19 for those aged 65 and over.

Shringrix shingles vaccine can be given at the same time as these other vaccines, HAS said.

The Academy of Medicine expressed concern in mid-January about low vaccination coverage for people over 65 against four infectious diseases, including shingles, “the most serious for this age group,” and decided that vaccination of seniors “should become a priority public health objective. .” “