Harry Styles: His stalker sent him 8,000 letters

Meghan Markle reportedly plans to make money selling dog treats and chicken feed.

Prince Harry’s wife has filed a trademark application for the initials of her new business American Riviera Orchards.

According to The Sun, documents show they registered trademarks for the company for: “Pet food; edible pet treats; birdseed.”

Meghan revealed an Instagram account and website for her new business earlier this month, and sources said it was a nod to her pre-royal roots, when she ran a style blog called The Tig when she was an actress.

The newspaper said the application was “being reviewed by U.S. government attorneys” to ensure it “does not conflict with trademarks already granted.”

It adds that Meghan and Harry have also applied for trademarks for pet food mats, as well as food, clothing and cookbooks, as well as gardening tools.

Meghan revealed an Instagram account and website for her new business earlier this month, and sources said it was a nod to her pre-royal roots, when she ran a style blog called The Tig when she was an actress.