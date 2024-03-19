Hamas leader accuses Israel of “sabotaging” ceasefire talks with operation on al-Shifa hospital

Palestinians fleeing the area near Al-Shifa Hospital arrive at the Nusrat refugee camp in central Gaza on March 18, 2024. – / AFP

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed 31,819 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to a report released on Tuesday March 19 by the Palestinian Islamic Movement’s Ministry of Health. On the Israeli side, about 1,160 people died – most of them also civilians, killed during a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 -, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP) calculations based on official Israeli sources.

Israel continues its operation against Al-Shifa Hospital

Efforts by mediators to reach a ceasefire in Gaza continued on Tuesday, where Israel has been conducting an operation against Hamas since Monday at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory. The Israeli army has claimed the dead “Over 50 Terrorists” and arrested “About 180 suspects”. Hamas’ health ministry reported “Dozens of Martyrs and Wounded” Near hospital. Since the start of the war, hospitals in Gaza have been repeatedly targeted by the Jewish state’s army, which accuses the Islamist movement of using civilians as human shields.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel on Tuesday evening “Sabotage” Ongoing negotiations for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip with the operation against Al-Shifa Hospital. Actions by Israeli forces “exemplifies their efforts to sow chaos and perpetuate violence”He said in a press release.

After months of unsuccessful efforts by mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt to reach a cease-fire, the head of Israeli intelligence, David Barnea, traveled to Doha on Monday to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a source close to the talks. Minister, Mohammed Ben Abderrahmane Al Thani and Egyptian officials. Mr. Barnea left Doha on Tuesday, however “Technical Teams” A spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed that the details of a possible agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages would continue to be discussed.

Humanitarian aid arriving by boat in Gaza is transported to the north of the Palestinian Territory

More than five months after the start of the war, NGOs and UN agencies continue to sound the alarm about the threat of famine in the besieged region, which has become one. “Open Air Cemetery” According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

In this context, the humanitarian aid that arrived in Gaza on Friday, along with the first boat to open the maritime corridor from Cyprus, was transported by the UN agency in the north of the territory, which is the NGO responsible for the operation. The ship was carrying 200 tons of aid. Another boat, with 240 tons of food, should leave Cyprus “In the coming days”Cypriot authorities said on Tuesday that the necessary investigations had been carried out.

The international community and NGOs, however, insist that sending aid by sea or airdrops does not change land routes.

A meeting with representatives of forty countries is planned for Thursday in Cyprus“Ensure the necessary coordination to increase the flow of humanitarian aid intended for the civilian population of Gaza and guarantee the continuity of this flow”Cypriot authorities said.

Israel’s severe restrictions on the access of humanitarian aid to Palestinian enclaves and the possible use of starvation as a weapon “Constitute a War Crime”, the UN said on Tuesday. In a statement sent to the media, the Israeli representation at the United Nations in Geneva reacted to the contrary.“Israel is doing everything in its power to flood Gaza with aid”.

Emmanuel Macron in Marseille questioned France’s actions in Gaza

Emmanuel Macron had to justify himself on Tuesday morning to a resident of the Castellane district of Marseille, who criticized him for the practice. “Two weights, two measures” In its action in Ukraine and Gaza. “We have given Ukraine all the necessary means to be able to defend its rights. Today, what are we doing for Palestine, Mr. Macron? »The resident, Ahmed Saeed, 35, was outraged.

“We do it with the means that are ours, which are diplomacy, humanitarian action”The head of state responded, on a surprise visit to another French city as part of an operation against drug trafficking. “We treated 1,000 Palestinians On the military building (The Dixmuid), (…) We delivered medicine and food with Jordanians and Egyptians”he added.

The resident also criticized the president for not following the example of South Africa, which in late December took the matter to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of atrocities. “Genocide” in Gaza. Also “France is not on this line”According to Mr. Macron.

The head of state was also challenged by a weeping woman, who spoke about the fate of Palestinian children. “In the name of God, don’t let these children die”she pleaded. “I share your distress”The head of state said in support “The nature of the operation to be carried out (via Israeli Army) unacceptable”.

The President then assured during a press briefing that he would continue to go “in touch and talk” With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “By explaining the risks it runs, incl (talk) International perception and the ability to shape political solutions”. there “Desire to eliminate terrorist group” the birth “When we are a democracy, we can justify such humanitarian consequences”He continued.

The world with AFP

