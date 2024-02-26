The Israeli military presented a plan to evacuate civilians from Gaza

Please note: Casualty numbers are provided by the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health.

The ministry collects information provided by hospitals in the enclave and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza does not indicate how the Palestinians were killed, whether by Israeli airstrikes and/or barrages or by failed Palestinian rocket attacks. It describes all victims as victims of “Israeli aggression” and does not even distinguish between civilians and combatants.

During the four wars and numerous clashes between Israel and Hamas, United Nations agencies routinely cited Ministry of Health figures in their reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent also use these figures.

As a result of earlier episodes of the war, the United Nations Humanitarian Office published casualty figures based on its own research in medical records. UN figures largely agree with Gaza’s Ministry of Health, with a few differences.

To learn more about reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health, click here or here.

France 24 with AP