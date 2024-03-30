Hailey Bieber accused of assaulting Selena Gomez again!

Once again, Hailey Bieber accuses himself of assaulting Selena Gomez! Internet users are raising outrage!

Nothing is going well for Hailey Bieber! Once again, she’s still accused of assaulting Selena Gomez! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Hailey Bieber gets closer to Selena Gomez

Being in a relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Takes it for its position. Many fans of Selena Gomez are falling for her. They don’t approve His relationship with the singer.

So the year 2023 was very difficult for him. Besides being affected by post-traumatic stress syndrome, she had to endure pressure from her haters. Many people accuse him mocked the Latin star.

The clash between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has taken on proportions that both Young women are clearly not could not control. So crazy rumors spread on the web. Hailey Bieber asked her haters to stop harassing her.

So Selena Gomez sent a message on her Instagram account: “Hailey Bieber contacted me. And told me she was receiving death threats. And hateful messages. These are not values ​​I support. No one should be subjected to gratuitous hatred. And harassment.”

Selena Gomez added: “ I have always campaigned for kindness. And I really want this to stop.” Hailey Bieber thanked him last year. ” I thank Selena for speaking up. »

“Because she and I have been talking for the past few weeks about how to move on from this ongoing story between her and me. The last few weeks have been very difficult. And millions of people see so much hate around this. Which is very damaging.”

More accusations that go too far

Hailey Bieber added: “ While social media is a wonderful way to connect and build community, times like this only create extreme division. And this, instead of bringing people together.”

But the Road Beauty founder’s haters refuse to leave her alone. Once again, he is accused of making fun of Selena Gomez. And for good reason! This Friday March 29, she shared a capture Screenshot of Beyonce’s song on Instagram.

She highlighted her “Jolene” voice New Album Cowboy Carter. But internet users believe that she bumped into Selena Gomez again. ” oh »Model wrote next to a screenshot of this album cover.

making words A reference to a love triangle. Neither one nor two, Internet users have linked the relationship between her husband Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

One fan writes: “Hailey Bieber’s obsession with Selena Gomez needs to be investigatedE. She’s like this because she doesn’t believe in herself, Haley’s karma will bite hard.” or: “This woman is very delusional.”

So it is A divisive release!

