This epic romance starring Anne Hathaway will hit Prime Video in May

Find the first images from the Anne Hathaway romance “The Idea of ​​Being With You,” available May 2 on Prime Video. The film, reminiscent of “Love at First Sight in Notting Hill,” will premiere at the SXSW festival in the coming days.

The idea of ​​being with you: love at first sight in Notting Hill 2.0

“We met at Coachella.” The first pictures of the film The thought of being with you Any romantic comedy can start. Except this meeting was far from trivial.

Indeed, Solenn (played by Anne Hathaway) and Hayes (Nicholas Galitzin) actually met during a famous music festival in the United States, Except one was on stage and the other was in the audience.

First, a 40-year-old single mother with her teenage daughter To attend a concert of your favorite boy band, August Moon, famous all over the world. The second, 24 years old, and singer of this group met Solenn by chance before a concert, and fell in love at first sight.

Despite their age difference and their stark contrasts in life, Solenn and Hayes begin a passionate romantic relationship.

Try Amazon Prime – 30 days free

in May on Prime Video

Directed by Michael Showalter and based on the novel of the same name written by Robin Lee, The thought of being with you will be released directly on Prime Video Next May 2.

It’s impossible not to think of a classic romcom Love at first sight in Notting Hill The first images of the film have been discovered, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Indeed, like Notting Hill, it is a An unlikely romanceTesting the notoriety of one and the other’s ability to tolerate the bad sides of this media.

in Love at first sight in Notting HillIt was Julia Roberts’ character who was an international star, while Hugh Grant’s character was A famous unknown. The main difference lies in the fact that The thought of being with you Also shows romance between two people with a big age difference.

The film will premiere at the American SXSW festival before its worldwide release on Prime Video on May 2.