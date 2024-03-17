Health

Guest RTL – Covid-19: “There will probably be a new crisis,” according to Jean-Francois Delfresse.

Four years after the start of the first incarceration, the Covid-19 period seems to be already in the past. However, according to the former president of the Scientific Council Jean-Francois Delfrassy, ​​in the future we may experience a new virus as powerful as the coronavirus.

“The answer is yes” for a professor of medicine.. A guest on the “Focus Dimanche” show this Sunday, March 17, he explained why the risk remains significant: “I think there will probably be a new crisis in the short and medium term. Because our world has changed, we are now in this vision of global health Interactions between the animal, plant and human worlds.”

“Our world means that, for reasons we do not yet fully understand, There is a breakdown in species barriersBetween viruses that are in animals and that can suddenly go to humans”, continued the doctor, who nevertheless draws many lessons from the coronavirus crisis.

“The first is that we must Invest heavily in basic research, go into topics that we don’t know, without preconceptions”, he said specifically. “The second is that we have to plan for the worst. We need to expect scenarios (…) by telling ourselves that It won’t happen, but we have to expect it.”

Source link

